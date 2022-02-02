RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider says Teresa Guidice should avoid ‘double standard’ regarding Luis Ruelas’ past

Jackie Goldschneider dishes on Teresa Giudice’s relationship. Pic credit: Bravo

There will be a lot of heat on Teresa Giudice and fiance Luis Ruelas’ relationship during this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Jackie Goldschneider thinks it’s only fair.

Teresa is certainly not happy about the inquiries into her fiance’s life amid rumors that he has a dark past. Last night the cast also discussed a video that resurfaced of Luis begging an ex to forgive him for something he had done.

The controversial video sparked concern among the group despite Teresa’s attempt to downplay it.

The OG didn’t like when castmate Margaret Josephs brought up the video about Luis but Jackie thinks it’s fair game. She is not on board with the double standard– especially because last season the OG spread a rumor about Jackie’s husband Evan cheating on her.

Teresa eventually apologized to Jackie and Evan but this time the shoe is on the other foot and Teresa’s beau is in the hot seat whether she likes it or not!

Jackie Goldschneider says there should be no double standards with Teresa Guidice’s relationship

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star dished about the “wild” feud between Teresa and Margaret Josephs that will play out this season.

Teresa didn’t take kindly to Margaret’s questions about Luis Ruelas and that resulted in a confrontation that has fractured their friendship.

However, during a chat with Us Weekly, Jackie gave her views on the OG being upset about people questioning her fiance’s past and said, “You can’t have that kind of double standard.”

“I mean, Teresa took my husband’s name and his whole reputation and took a rumor that I personally think that she made up out of thin air — but even if she said she heard it somewhere — just took it and ran with it and just spread it to every single person she could find at my husband’s own birthday party,” reasoned Jackie.

Jackie Goldschneider says Luis Ruelas gets ‘questioned a lot’ by RHONJ cast

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared what viewers can expect this season and admitted that Luis was put in the hot seat by the cast.

“He does get questioned a lot,” confessed Jackie. “I think that given the amount of things that were out in the press, it was justified, but it certainly wasn’t always me!”

The 45-year-old later added, “When someone comes into your life who has a questionable past, people are allowed to question it the same way that you question everybody else’s past. If you are gonna go there with everybody else, people can go there with you.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.