RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider is not mad at Frank Catania for claiming she was demoted

Jackie Goldschneider says she's not mad at Frank Catania.

Frank Catania made a major snafu a few weeks ago after rumors emerged that Jackie Goldschneider had been demoted from her full-time status to a friend role on the show. However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is not mad at him for claiming he could confirm that as fact.

Bravo has not yet made that decision, as noted by Jackie only days ago when asked to clear up the rumor. She explained that it’s too early to tell what her role in Season 13 will be because the network has not yet confirmed anything.

Jackie said she’ll be fine with any decision, and as for Frank and his loose lips, the 45-year-old says it’s all good.

Jackie Goldschneider is not mad at Frank Catania for claiming she was demoted

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star dished about her position on the show while filming a charity softball game with her castmates.

One interviewer asked about Jackie’s role being minimized next season, and she laughingly responded that “it was announced by Frank Catania, not by Bravo.”

Back in May, Frank was a guest on the Morning Toast Podcast, and he was asked about Jackie being demoted.

“I went out to dinner the other night with Jackie and Evan, and yes, I heard. Yes, alright, she is a friend of,” said Frank.

He also added, “I thought she had a great season. Not only did she come out with her respective eating disorder, which I know wasn’t easy for her … [but] look at Jackie evolving over time.”

As for her feelings about Frank’s interview, the mom-of-four made it clear that there are no hard feelings.

“There’s nothing that Frank could do that would make me not love Frank. Frank is so lovable,” said Jackie. “I will say that Bravo makes those decisions, and Bravo has not made any decisions yet.”

Jackie Goldschneider doesn’t care about a possible demotion

As The Real Housewives of New Jersey star awaits the network’s decision, she’s not doing anything differently. Jackie noted that she still shows up for work and does her job no matter what role she’s given.

“I will say this, no matter what, I show up. I’m filming all the time doing the same thing no matter what you want to call me,” noted Jackie. “So whatever Bravo decides to call me, I’m here and doing the same thing, so it’s no difference to me.”

Jackie shared a similar sentiment during a recent interview with Us Weekly.

“I’m really okay with whatever,” she confessed. “I mean to me it doesn’t change the way I act in front of the camera. I’ve been filming a lot… to me, it really doesn’t matter.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.