The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are coming for Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania after their weight loss leaves them looking like “bobbleheads” and “Bratz dolls.”

Dolores and Jennifer are no strangers to being trolled by RHONJ critics or haters.

They have been under fire for their ever-changing looks, especially regarding their recent weight loss and filters.

Last week, the haters were out in full force over a social media message Jennifer shared to wish Dolores a happy birthday.

“Dolores, Dolores The birthday girl before us….From You friends, iron clad And that Paul Connell Lad, We hope your Dayis Merry & Marvelous! 🙋🏻‍♀️🎅🏼🎄🎂🎊🎉🥳 @dolorescatania #happybirthday #birthdaygirl,” Jennifer wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It wasn’t Jennifer’s words that had the comments section filled with trolls but rather the picture of her and Dolores.

RHONJ fans compare Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania to ‘Bratz dolls’ and ‘bobbleheads’ after weight loss

“What in the name of Bratz dolls did you do,” read one comment, while another stated, “You guys look like Bratz dolls. Lol.”

A couple of other critics compared Dolores and Jennifer to Bratz dolls.

One critic got the ball rolling by being confused whether they were Bratz dolls or bobbleheads.

Critics set in. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Many remarks shared what the two look like, including one user writing, “Bobble head game. Strong.” A different critic even pointed out how beautiful they once were before agreeing with the whole bobblehead reference.

“Poor ladies…used to look so beautiful. Now they look like Bobbleheads with so much work they have done to themselves!” said a remark.

More RHONJ critics descend. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

They weren’t just being compared to Bratz dolls or bobbleheads either. Other RHONJ fans were quick to point out they don’t even look like themselves anymore.

More The Real Housewives of New Jersey critics drage Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin’s over-slimmed-down looks

Many users could agree that the size of their heads appeared way too big for their bodies now. One user called them too skinny, and another called them “Ozempic poster people.”

Ozempic was mentioned more than once in the comments section, especially since Dolores has admitted to taking the drug. Another comment remarked about the photoshop on the picture.

More social media vitriol. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania aren’t the only Real Housewives called out for their looks. The photoshopping and weight loss craze has had many of them put on blast.

Their RHONJ costar Teresa Giudice has been dragged more than once for her lip filler and photoshopping her social media posts to the point she looks unrecognizable.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.