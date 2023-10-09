RHONJ fans beg Teresa Giudice to ‘stop with the plastic surgery’ say she looks like ‘a muppet’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have some words for Teresa Giudice after she looked unrecognizable in recent pictures.

Teresa has been under fire lately for getting too many fillers, photoshopping her pictures, and claims of plastic surgery.

Over the weekend, photos of Teresa and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, on their way to Black Coffee surfaced on social media.

The Instagram account @rhonjobsessed shared a post with a carousel of photos of these two.

They were all smiles as they struck a pose for their night out.

“Teresa & Louie going to a Black Coffee concert tonight!! 🔥😍 #RHONJ,” was the caption on the IG post.

However, it wasn’t the smiles or caption that had the comments exploding.

RHONJ fans put Teresa Giudice on blast over her lips

“She looks like a muppet with those lips,” read one comment, while another stated, “Holy crap. Stop with the plastic surgery already.”

Pic credit: @rhonjobsessed/Instagram

Teresa’s bigger lips were certainly the hot topic in the comments section of the post. There were more calls for her to stop with the fillers.

One user made fun of the fillers, while another brought Batman into the conversation.

Pic credit: @rhonjobsessed/Instagram

Another user sounded off about how Teresa doesn’t even look like herself and the example that she’s setting for her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

“Theresa doesn’t even look like the same human being, anymore. Way too much plastic surgery. Something looks very unnatural pulled back around her lips. It’s a shame she taught her daughters and lived her own life, like all that matters is your personal appearance,” said the user.

Others took aim at her lips again, with one making it clear they were way too big. A different joked that her lips would break before her love bubble with Louie.

Pic credit: @rhonjobsessed/Instagram

It turns out the concert wasn’t simply a Louie and Teresa date night but rather a RHONJ cast gathering.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruleas enjoy a night out with The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members

Jennifer Aydin took to Instagram to share she had her husband, Bill, join Teresa and Louie at the concert. They weren’t the only ones either.

Dolores Catania and her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell were also in attendance. The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie Tiffany Chantell-Rosania and her husband Dante Rosania were in the picture, too.

“Stay up with us tonight with @realblackcoffee,” Jennifer wrote as the caption.

The concert comes after a week of events for the cast filming RHONJ Season 14, including one where Teresa seemed to shade her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga when reading from her diary.

Teresa Giudice has been called out by fans, something that has become the norm. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa was put on blast for an inappropriate TikTok with her daughter last week.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.