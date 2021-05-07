Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

RHONJ fans bash Danielle Staub after she accused Melissa Gorga of trying to be like her


Danielle Staub and Melissa Gorga
Fans bash Danielle Staub after she said Melissa was trying to emulate her Pic credit: Bravo

Danielle Staub has not been in an official role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in quite some time, but that hasn’t stopped her from bringing the drama.

Following each episode, Danielle has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on the women’s behavior and she’s often been extremely critical.

One housewife in particular, Melissa Gorga, seems to be at the forefront of her criticism.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Just a few weeks ago, Danielle called out Melissa for trying to have a sex talk with her daughter Antonia while the cameras were rolling. She referred to the entire interaction as “fake” and thought Melissa was only doing it for a storyline.

monsterscriticsreality

695 1,162

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Tuesday’s Real Housewives of New York season premiere introduced the fabulous and forever-busy ...

View

May 6

25 0
Open
Tuesday’s Real Housewives of New York season premiere introduced the fabulous and forever-busy life of new cast member Eboni K. Williams.⁠ ⁠ Williams, 32, made history as the first Black Housewife on this iteration of the franchise! So who is Eboni K. Williams? Everything to know about the newest RHONY cast member at our #linkinbio!⁠ (📸: Bravo) ----------⁠ #realhousewives #housewives #eboniwilliams #bravo #bravotv #heatherthomson #leahmcsweeney ##housewivesnews #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhony #rhony13 #realhousewivesofnewyork #season13 #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #bravocon #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofmiami #realitytvshows #realitytvnews #explorepage #first #fabulous #newhousewife

Tuesday’s Real Housewives of New York season premiere introduced the fabulous and forever-busy life of new cast member Eboni K. Williams.⁠

Williams, 32, made history as the first Black Housewife on this iteration of the franchise! So who is Eboni K. Williams? Everything to know about the newest RHONY cast member at our #linkinbio!⁠

(📸: Bravo)
----------⁠
#realhousewives #housewives #eboniwilliams #bravo #bravotv #heatherthomson #leahmcsweeney ##housewivesnews #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhony #rhony13 #realhousewivesofnewyork #season13 #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #bravocon #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofmiami #realitytvshows #realitytvnews #explorepage #first #fabulous #newhousewife ...

25 0

Now, it looks like Melissa is Danielle’s target once again.

Danielle made a tweet and said, “It’s obvious Melissa is trying to be like me #originalcharacter status! But she’ll never be an OG !!!! They should BE #thankful I put the #gorgas on in #S3 when they begged me to.”

RHONJ fans were quick to react to Danielle’s statement and many did not agree with her.

RHONJ fans bash Danielle after she accused Melissa Gorga of trying to be like her

Danielle clearly felt that Melissa has been trying to emulate her and also credited herself for the Gorga’s role on the show, to begin with.

Fans were quick to bash Danielle and did not agree with her statement.

One fan pointed out that while Danielle accused Melissa of not being an “OG” she is still on the show but Danielle is not. She also commented on Danielle’s attempt at a second return that did not work out in her favor.

A fan calls out Danielle for bashing Melissa
A fan calls out Danielle for bashing Melissa Pic credit: @team_giudice/Twitter

Another fan was confused about what Melissa has done to make Danielle think she was trying to be like her at all.

A fan questions Danielle's claim that Melissa is trying to be like her
A fan questions Danielle’s claim that Melissa is trying to be like her Pic credit: @BravoByStacy/Twitter

Others thought that it was time for Danielle to “let it go” and move on from the show to focus on her own life.

A fan thinks Danielle needs to "let it go"
A fan thinks Danielle needs to “let it go” Pic credit: @LiberianMocha/Twitter
A fan thinks Danielle should "let it go" and focus on her life
A fan thinks Danielle should “let it go” and focus on her life Pic credit: @michelle_yelch/Twitter

Danielle Staub’s last time on the show

While it’s clear Danielle harbors ill will toward Melissa, it has been a while since she was an actual housewife on RHONJ.

Danielle was cast as a main housewife for two seasons back in 2009 and 2010. She then took a brief hiatus and was asked back to be a “friend of” for three seasons from 2017-2020.

Her presence alone was controversial as several of the housewives had an issue with her and she was always stirring up drama one way or another.

It looks like Danielle hasn’t changed much since she last appeared on RHONJ and she continues to stir the pot from a distance.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Maggie Michaels
Latest posts by Maggie Michaels (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x