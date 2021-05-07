RHONJ fans bash Danielle Staub after she accused Melissa Gorga of trying to be like her

Fans bash Danielle Staub after she said Melissa was trying to emulate her Pic credit: Bravo

Danielle Staub has not been in an official role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in quite some time, but that hasn’t stopped her from bringing the drama.

Following each episode, Danielle has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on the women’s behavior and she’s often been extremely critical.

One housewife in particular, Melissa Gorga, seems to be at the forefront of her criticism.

Just a few weeks ago, Danielle called out Melissa for trying to have a sex talk with her daughter Antonia while the cameras were rolling. She referred to the entire interaction as “fake” and thought Melissa was only doing it for a storyline.

Now, it looks like Melissa is Danielle’s target once again.

Danielle made a tweet and said, “It’s obvious Melissa is trying to be like me #originalcharacter status! But she’ll never be an OG !!!! They should BE #thankful I put the #gorgas on in #S3 when they begged me to.”

It’s obvious Melissa is trying to be like me #originalcharacter status! But she’ll never be an OG !!!! They should BE #thankful I put the #gorgas on in #S3 when they begged me to. https://t.co/CFgv6QW6wu — DANIELLE (@daniellestaub) May 6, 2021

RHONJ fans were quick to react to Danielle’s statement and many did not agree with her.

RHONJ fans bash Danielle after she accused Melissa Gorga of trying to be like her

Danielle clearly felt that Melissa has been trying to emulate her and also credited herself for the Gorga’s role on the show, to begin with.

Fans were quick to bash Danielle and did not agree with her statement.

One fan pointed out that while Danielle accused Melissa of not being an “OG” she is still on the show but Danielle is not. She also commented on Danielle’s attempt at a second return that did not work out in her favor.

A fan calls out Danielle for bashing Melissa Pic credit: @team_giudice/Twitter

Another fan was confused about what Melissa has done to make Danielle think she was trying to be like her at all.

A fan questions Danielle’s claim that Melissa is trying to be like her Pic credit: @BravoByStacy/Twitter

Others thought that it was time for Danielle to “let it go” and move on from the show to focus on her own life.

A fan thinks Danielle needs to “let it go” Pic credit: @LiberianMocha/Twitter

A fan thinks Danielle should “let it go” and focus on her life Pic credit: @michelle_yelch/Twitter

Danielle Staub’s last time on the show

While it’s clear Danielle harbors ill will toward Melissa, it has been a while since she was an actual housewife on RHONJ.

Danielle was cast as a main housewife for two seasons back in 2009 and 2010. She then took a brief hiatus and was asked back to be a “friend of” for three seasons from 2017-2020.

Her presence alone was controversial as several of the housewives had an issue with her and she was always stirring up drama one way or another.

It looks like Danielle hasn’t changed much since she last appeared on RHONJ and she continues to stir the pot from a distance.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.