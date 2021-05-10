RHONJ: Dolores Catania is ‘really optimistic’ that Teresa Giudice will marry Louie Ruelas

Dolores Catania wants Teresa Giudice to marry Louie Ruelas. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/admedia

We all know by now that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has a hot new man in her life.

Teresa and Louie Ruelas announced their relationship in November 2020, and their romance is now playing out on the show.

In a past episode, the OG told her castmates that she had gone out on a few dates with the New Jersey businessman, and last week he finally made an appearance on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s safe to say that Teresa’s family and friends have all given the relationship their stamp of approval.

But castmate Dolores Catania is hoping for more, she wants the couple to tie the knot!

Dolores Catania says Louie is an angel

In last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, we finally got a glimpse of Louie when he picked up Teresa for their date.

The RHONJ OG has already got the approval of her daughters and even from her brother Joe — who recently shared how happy he was for his sister.

“I always wanted somebody to love you and hold you and tell you you’re beautiful right? Always, always make you feel like a woman and this is the man, he’s like, blows me away,” commented Joe.

But Joe is not the only one who’s enamored with Louie, Dolores Catania also had some very sweet words to say about her friend’s new beau.

“Louie is an angel, like a piece of heaven,” commented Dolores during a chat with Us Weekly. “He’s so perfect, he’s so cute,” she later added.

Dolores wants Teresa and Louie to get married

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about Teresa’s romance and revealed that she wants the couple to get married.

While Louie has not yet popped the question to the mom-of-four, Dolores is hopeful that they will tie the knot at some point in the future.

“I see a marriage there and I see potential for so much and a life together, and I see a lot of love between them. So, I’m really hopeful and really optimistic about what’s going on there,” revealed Dolores.

The 50-year-old also talked about Teresa keeping her romance a secret from the group and revealed whether or not she had any inkling about it.

“I knew she was very happy and she had a different air about her. She even looked prettier to me and there was some buzz and chatter about it, but I almost didn’t want her to tell me, because she wasn’t comfortable enough to talk about it,” said Dolores.

These days, however, Teresa has no problem talking about her romance. As a matter of fact, she constantly gushes about her man on Instagram, but as for whether they’ll tie the knot I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday at 9/8c on Bravo.