RHONJ: Dolores Catania goes from casual to chic in new video clip

RHONJ star Dolores Catania played quick-change artist in a new Instagram video to the delight of her followers. Pic credit: NBC/Rodolfo Martinez

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania goes from casual to chic in a new video clip.

The gorgeous Bravo star used a towel to assist in her quick change, which she shared with her 691,000 followers.

The video began with Dolores wearing a pink velour tracksuit with a black graphic that read Vintage Anchor on the left leg. The top had a zipper front with white and blue accents above her left breast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dolores wore no makeup for the video clip. Her brown, highlighted tresses were pulled back away from her face with a sweet, white barrette.

On her feet, Dolores wore white slippers with a gold accent on the front.

She stood in a living area of her home in front of a luxurious-looking tufted leather chaise lounge chair.

Dolores showed off her glam style in a surprising way

Dolores showed off her glam style after looking at the camera and putting her right index finger next to her chin. She turned her body to the left, then right, before picking up a large white gown off the floor and holding in front of her so her outfit could not be seen.

This quick change was accompanied by the tune I Can’t Stop by Flux Pavilion.

In a matter of seconds, Dolores dropped the towel and showed off her gorgeous figure in a clingy white dress.

The garment was worn off-the-shoulders. This showed off her stunning decollate.

The dress had a cup design which ran over and under Dolores’ breasts. Her waist looked impossibly tiny as she modeled the calf-length garment.

Finishing off her look were flesh-toned high heeled shoes, blown-out tresses and a full-face of makeup.

Dolores’ RHONJ co-stars could not believe the transformation

Several of Dolores’ Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars could not believe the transformation.

“Hotty with a body,” wrote castmate Margaret Josephs, followed by flame, heart, lip and face emoji.

Dolores Catania did an Instagram quick change to the delight of her followers and RHONJ co-stars. Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

“Beyond gorgeous,” penned Jackie Goldschneider.

Former Jersey Shore castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola said Dolores looked “beautiful.”

The fan-favorite recently dished about her life as a reality television star to Page Six.

She is glad to have joined the show later in its run, after making cameo appearances in the earlier seasons.

“I have so much more to offer now,” she said. “I’ve experienced life in so many different ways, and I like being able to share that with younger girls who can maybe learn from my mistakes or my stories or my experiences.”

Dolores recently dished about why she was upset with Jennifer Aydin. She also lashed out at her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates, whom she says have been very disrespectful of her relationship.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.