RHONJ: Danielle Cabral pokes fun at herself after embarrassing red carpet moment

There’s something to be said about a Housewife who doesn’t take herself too seriously, and Danielle Cabral tops that list after she hilariously recounted an embarrassing red-carpet moment.

Come to think of it, The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie might be the only one on that list since the women are not exactly known for their sense of humor.

That’s why Danielle is such a breath of fresh air for the Jersey franchise because we all know they could loosen up a bit.

Well, let’s hope the Boujiee Mama can do just that if she returns for a second season — and duh, of course, she will.

Until then, however, Danielle will hopefully continue to give us some hilarious gems on social media, and her latest was a story about what happened when she and her husband, Nate Cabral, went to a recent red-carpet event.

Furthermore, that incident brought back memories of a time years ago when she crashed the Emmy Awards red carpet — long before her Housewives days, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

RHONJ star Danielle Cabral pokes fun at an embarrassing moment on the red carpet

The Bravo Housewife was recently at a movie premiere, and she dished about her moment on the red carpet with Nate while the paparazzi snapped away.

“And then the photographers were like this, ‘Who are you?'” said Danielle, who then told her husband to bolt from the carpet immediately.

“I said, ‘Nate run, Nate go, hurry up, go run,'” she hilariously recounted in the video, which was first posted on her Instagram Story.

However, that wasn’t the first time that the 37-year-old has had an awkward encounter on a red carpet. “I have post-traumatic stress from an experience on a red carpet back in the day,” she said.

Danielle Cabral once crashed the red carpet at the Emmy Awards

They say fake it till you make it, and Danielle did just that a few years ago at the Emmy Awards.

The brazen reality TV star dressed up in her fancy garb, made her way under the ropes separating the celebs from us commoners and strolled onto the red carpet.

“I broke onto the red carpet for the Emmys…I went right behind the Entourage guys. Cameras are up, and they’re like, ‘Honey, who are you?'” confessed Danielle, who, by the way, had video evidence to prove it.

The snap showed a then-brunette Danielle clad in a nude dress while posing as if she belonged there.

Danielle Cabral at the Emmy Awards. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

“I wish the floor would’ve opened up, and I just dove right in and died,” said Danielle. “It’s f**king embarrassing, but whatever, I walked the red carpet at the Emmys.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.