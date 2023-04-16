RHONJ: Bill Aydin calls Jennifer Aydin ‘one of a kind’ in sweet birthday tribute

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin hasn’t always had an easy time in her marriage with her husband, Bill Aydin.

Margaret Josephs brought up news of his infidelity from years ago, and it reopened old wounds that Jennifer had just buried. She dealt with things in her own way, inside her home, and chose to move forward.

Things this season on RHONJ have shown some communication issues, and Jennifer and Bill have been doing counseling sessions.

She wants more time with her husband and his presence in their kids’ lives instead of his time being spent in his “man cave.”

Their marriage has been their storyline for the last few seasons, and while it appeared things may be rocky between them moving forward, it looks like they are doing just fine in real-time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bill took time to pen a sweet birthday tribute to his wife and the mother of his children as she celebrated another trip around the sun.

Bill Aydin shares a loving tribute to Jennifer Aydin

In honor of Jennifer Aydin’s birthday, Bill Aydin took to Instagram to share some moments he has enjoyed with his wife over the years.

Accompanying the video was a sweet message praising The Real Housewives of New Jersey star for who she is and how much he loves her.

Bill wrote, “You make the world more beautiful just by being in it. Thank you for all the love and light you bring into mine and our children’s lives. You are one of a kind! You are an extraordinary mother, wife, friend, soulmate, and more. Thank you for being you. Happy birthday my love😍💕”

Bill Aydin shared a sweet tribute to Jennifer Aydin. Pic credit: @aydinplasticsurgery/Instagram

What’s coming up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

The real drama is about to get started as Teresa Giudice’s wedding is coming up.

Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania were both asked to be a part of the bridal party alongside Teresa’s daughters. Melissa Gorga not being asked was something Jennifer took delight in. She was all too happy to let the group know she and Dolores would be standing by Tre’s side.

Teresa and Jennifer remain close, even after the finale wrapped. It ended with Teresa’s wedding, which Melissa and Joe Gorga did not attend. The reunion still has not filmed, but when it does, and the women come face to face, prepare for Jennifer to go hard for her friend, especially where the wedding is concerned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.