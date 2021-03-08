RHOD: Is Brandi’s racist scandal the reason she doesn’t feel comfortable with Tiffany Moon?

Is Brandi Redmond uncomfortable around Tiffany Moon because of racist video? Pic credit: Bravo

Things are getting awkward between The Real Housewives of Dallas stars Brandi Redmond and Tiffany Moon.

As far as viewers are concerned, the two women hashed out their differences early on in the season.

But, it seems Brandi is feeling some guilt and it’s making her uncomfortable around the new Housewife.

The OG had a confrontation with Tiffany immediately after they met each other and they appeared to be on good terms ever since.

During the latest episode of RHOD, Brandi’s action towards Tiffany were confusing for her costars and for fans as well.

Brandi Redmond is uncomfortable around Tiffany Moon

The Real Housewives of Dallas star had a rough 2020 after a racist video emerged online.

In the video, Brandi appeared to be mocking Asian features and she got tons of backlash from fans of the show.

Read More Tiffany Moon reveals which RHOD cast members were the most and least welcoming

While many called for the RHOD star to be fired, that did not happen.

The 42-year-old issued an apology for the racist video and checked herself into a treatment facility.

But naturally, when the show’s first Asian-American Housewife made her debut on RHOD during Season 5, a conversation was essential.

“I would be remiss if I just sat silently…This is my opportunity to stand up and say what you did was wrong. It hurt a lot of people’s feelings,” said Tiffany to Brandi.

“It was in poor taste. You know that,” she added.

The women managed to talk about the offensive video and they both ended the conversation on a good note.

It seems Brandi is still uneasy around her new castmate.

Is Brandi Redmond feeling guilty due to the racist scandal?

The Real Housewives of Dallas star left castmate Tiffany Moon confused during the latest episode.

As the women continued on their cast trip, a boat ride got awkward very quickly thanks to Brandi.

It all started when the red-haired beauty offered the women pills for their motion sickness during their drive to the boat, and again when they got onto the boat.

However, Tiffany pointed out that the second set of pills were not dissolvable like the first set were.

For some reason, Brandi took that comment the wrong way and confronted her castmate.

“With the medication, when you said this not what you brought before, it’s the same thing it’s just a different form,” said Brandi. “So I felt like you were insinuating that I was giving something out.”

A very confused Tiffany quickly cleared up the insinuation and noted that she was simply pointing out that one pill was dissolvable and the other was not.

Brandi then apologized for the comment, but it appears the OG still has some guilt over the racist video and it’s making her paranoid around Tiffany.

Brandi’s BFF, Stephanie Hollman agrees.

“Brandi’s in her head. This has nothing to do with Tiffany, this has to do with Brandi,” commented Stephanie.

She continued, “I think she’s so worried about offending Tiffany that she maybe creates things that aren’t really there.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.