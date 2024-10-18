RHOC’s Tamra Judge issues apology after Autism spectrum claims: ‘I feel really horrible’

Tamra Judge caused a stir online when she tearfully revealed that she was on the autism spectrum, but now she’s issued an apology.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star spoke about the topic again on the same platform where she initially shared the diagnosis.

The 57-year-old immediately received blowback from Bravo viewers and even from RHOC alums.

Gretchen Rossi instantly doubted Tamra’s claims and reasoned that she was trying to drum up a storyline for next season.

People also accused her of weaponizing a serious disability, noting that she couldn’t have gotten a diagnosis after only one therapy session.

As the backlash intensified, Tamra spoke out and noted that she would be dealing with things privately because her mental health was too fragile to withstand the negative response.

RHOC’s Tamra Judge says ‘I feel horrible’ amid backlash over autism spectrum claims

After speaking out on Instagram about the onslaught of negative comments in response to her diagnosis, the RHOC star had more to say.

During another Two T’s in a Pod episode with her co-host Teddi Mellencamp, she addressed the topic again and apologized.

“At the end of the day, I feel really horrible. I feel beat down,” confessed the Bravo Housewife who noted that she spoke about the issue only 15 minutes after the therapy session.

“I realize now that I spoke too soon. I shouldn’t have shared what my therapist said. I just feel horrible” confessed Tamra.

The OC star said she was chatting with Teddi and hadn’t even spoken to her daughter Sophia or her husband Eddie Judge, which means they likely heard the news on social media.

Tamra issues an apology on her podcast

During her chat, the RHOC star referenced persons who felt insulted by her autism spectrum claims as she noted that was not her intent.

“I wasn’t trying to insult or minimize or get sympathy, or any of that, so I apologize,” she said.

Tamra also clarified the comment about not being able to express empathy, noting that she wants to try to equate that with having autism.

“That’s not what I was saying,” she affirmed. “I was questioning my own empathy with my therapist because I have heard people say to me, ‘You don’t have empathy.'”

Tamra confessed she was still trying to process information from her session when she spoke out. “I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart if I caused any harm,” Tamra said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.