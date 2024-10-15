Tamra Judge accused of ‘weaponizing a serious disability’ after sharing she’s on the autism spectrum

As you may have heard by now, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge was recently diagnosed as “on the spectrum.”

She tearfully shared the news during a recent podcast chat with her co-host, Teddi Mellencamp, after sitting through her first therapy session.

It didn’t take long for people to chime in, and while many of her Two T’s in a Pod listeners were understanding, the same can’t be said for Bravo viewers.

Many of them are going off on social media, accusing the 47-year-old of “weaponizing a serious disability.”

Furthermore, Tamra’s former castmate Gretchen Rossi also raised eyebrows at her diagnosis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Gretchen posted a lengthy message accusing Tamra of “setting up her storyline” for next season with her claims of being on the spectrum.

RHOC fans bash Tamra Judge after her autism spectrum diagnosis

RHOC viewers’ reaction proves they’ve lost respect and trust for Tamra because they showed her no sympathy online.

An X user noted, “Tamra coming out as autistic after a season of fan backlash is so so funny and one of the boldest Real Housewives moves of the post-modern era #RHOC.”

Pic credit: @TammyKnickerbo4/Instagram

The comment garnered many responses with one X user claiming, “She’s not autistic. She’s a narcissistic sociopath with no empathy.”

“no, it’s not bold it f**king disgusting and weaponising a serious disability,” retorted someone else.

One RHOC viewer reasoned, “That way Bravo can’t fire her due to her ‘disability’ it would be discrimination.”

A commenter exclaimed, “What? Tamra’s problem doesn’t seem to be autism but rather a cruelty problem.”

Another added, “And she got diagnosed in her first 60 minutes session🤦🏽‍♀️. Its hard to have empathy to someone who bankrupted empathy to others.”

Pic credit: @Dragonseed0/@LisaHol86184824/@arianacovid/@craftingflan/@Benjami26078573/X

Gretchen Rossi thinks Tamra is ‘setting up’ her Season 19 storyline

As fans continue to chime in on Tamra’s recent claims, an RHOC alum has also voiced her opinion, and she’s not buying it.

Gretchen has been on Tamra’s case all season, and she was quick to comment on the video reposted by @allabouttrhpodcast.

“Omg please, this chick is setting up her storyline for next season, so she can try and get empathy from the audience for her horrible behavior all these years,” wrote Gretchen.

The blonde beauty slammed Tamra’s assertion that she doesn’t know how to show empathy for people, noting that the RHOC star can “cry on demand” when talking about herself.

“So she has empathy for herself, but not for anyone else 🤡🤡,” added Gretchen.

Pic credit: @allabouttrhpodcast/Instagram

What do you think of Tamra’s revelation that she’s on the autism spectrum?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.