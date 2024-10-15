RHOC’s Tamra Judge tearfully reveals she’s ’on the spectrum’ and struggles with empathy

Tamra Judge’s recent diagnosis might shed some insight into her behavior.

During an episode of her podcast, The Real Housewives of Orange County star told her co-host, Teddi Mellencamp, that she’s “on the spectrum.”

Tamra discovered that during her first therapy session, and now it all makes sense for the 47-year-old, who confessed to having a hard time with empathy.

We’ve seen many examples of that during her years on TV, especially this season, with how she’s dealt with Shannon Beador.

Tamra has received backlash from viewers for her treatment of Shannon after her DUI arrest.

The 60-year-old was already dealing with Alexis Bellino’s return to the show while in a new relationship with Shannon’s ex, John Janssen.

The duo was determined to make her life hell, and Tamra added to an already stressful season of filming for her former Tres Amigas partner.

However, were her actions just a result of an undiagnosed condition?

Tamra Judge discovers she’s on the spectrum after going to therapy

The RHOC star opened up to her co-host as she paused momentarily from the reality TV talk to share something personal.

“I just did my first therapy session,” she told Teddi. “Let’s just say I found out something pretty big about myself that I didn’t know.”

As Teddi anxiously waited to hear what Tamra had to say, she exclaimed, “I am on the spectrum.”

“Oh my gosh, Tam!” responded Teddi in surprise as Tamra started to cry.

The emotional revelation was shared on the Two T’s in a Pod Instagram page and has garnered a lot of feedback from Bravo viewers, who noted that the diagnosis explains a lot about the RHOC star’s behavior.

Tamra tearfully shared more about the discovery, noting that she’s working through a lot of trauma in therapy.

“I have a hard time with empathy and feeling other people’s feelings,” she tearfully admitted.

RHOC fans react to Tamra’s tearful revelation

Tamra’s rare vulnerability in the video has caused RHOC fans to rethink their opinion of her, or at least it gave them some insight into her behavior.

“Whoa! Tamra that is BIG! Thank you for putting that out in the world and that actually explains so much,” wrote a commenter.

“Have been saying this for years. The impulsiveness has been so obvious,” claimed someone else.

One viewer said, “Makes more sense why she acts the way she does. But I respect her opening and trying to process this big news and how to gain skills to improve her approach! Respect u Tam.”

Another added, “Ok.. that makes sense. hope she can work on herself :)”

After learning that Tamra is on the spectrum, does it change your opinion of her?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.