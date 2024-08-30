RHOC viewers want ‘justice for Vicki,’ as Bravo tries to ‘make Teddi happen’

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers aren’t thrilled with how things are going for Season 18.

One of the biggest issues is the addition of Alexis Bellino, who seemingly was used to get under Shannon Beador’s skin. Alexis is currently engaged to John Janssen, Shannon’s ex.

However, the most recent episode has viewers begging for more Vicki Gunvalson.

As the OG of the OC, her lack of appearances among the group is odd for long-time viewers. She was the breakout star during Season 1, and throughout the years, her life has been heavily featured on the show.

Seeing her back in the fold as one of Shannon’s closest allies has brought up some discussion about having Vicki back on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One viewer wants “justice” for Vicki after things went haywire and she was demoted to a “friend of” role instead of holding her orange.

RHOC viewers believe Vicki Gunvalson deserves ‘justice’

During the Traitor-themed episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson was present.

She and Shannon rode together after Tamra Judge invited them both to attend.

When the event opened, Teddi Mellencamp, former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Tamra’s podcast co-host, was revealed to be its host.

Immediately, Teddi threw shade at Vicki, which prompted the viewers to respond in droves.

One wrote, “Justice for Vicki. Bring her back.”

RHOC viewers throw some shade. Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp is not a fan favorite among Bravo viewers

When Teddi Mellencamp was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she didn’t win viewers over.

She certainly isn’t winning over The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers, either.

After her hosting duties for the Traitors-themed event, viewers weighed in on Teddi, and the feedback wasn’t good.

One commenter posted, “Bravo why do you insist on forcing Teddy on us? Stop this madness.”

Another wrote, “Stop trying to make Teddi happen.”

Someone else wrote how it was the “worst episode” because Teddi was on it.

Tamra Judge and Teddi are good friends aside from hosting the podcast together, so seeing her on RHOC wasn’t too surprising. It was also not surprising that she took a shot at Vicki Gunvalson because the two have had bad blood for years now.

Teddi and Vicki did the “squash the beef” segment at BravoCon, and things got incredibly tense as the former RHOBH star went hard on Vicki.

The viewers prefer Vicki back on the show and Teddi to be off — for good.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.