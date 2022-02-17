RHOC viewers ‘loved’ Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador’s edible moment

RHOC viewers enjoyed the bonding moment between Heather and Shannon. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County has been full of drama this season.

Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow have gotten to a good place now, which spilled over into a fun moment on the most recent episode of RHOC.

The women enjoyed an edible moment, and viewers loved every part of the scene between the two Housewives.

RHOC viewers ‘loved’ the edible moment between Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow

One of the funniest moments of The Real Housewives of Orange County’s most recent episode was when Shannon Beador filmed her confessional and admitted that she had a drug dealer and her name was Heather Dubrow.

Of course, it turned into a meme, and from there, RHOC weighed in on what they watched.

One RHOC fan wrote, “I loved it!! When they have fun together it’s just so joyous”

Another wrote, “

Another wrote, “Shannon’s best season yet! Heather and Shannon have a genuine connection – love to see it.”

One more chimed in with, “And honestly I love every second of it 😂”

Even Heather Dubrow commented, saying, “🙏😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Pic credit: @bravobybetches/Instagram

What happened between Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow?

During lunch at Shannon Beador’s house, the two women partook in a little bit of edible eating.

Heather said that she dabbled in the edible world a little bit during one of her confessionals, and it looks like Shannon does the same. They were micro-dosing their edible, and it made for an entertaining part of The Real Housewives of Orange County episode.

Things between the two women started rocky at the beginning of the season after Shannon confided in Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter regarding Nicole James.

Nicole sued Terry Dubrow several years ago and was good friends with Heather. Shannon was the one who put it together, but Gina and Emily were the ones who presented it to Heather at her party. It ruined the entire night and caused a rift between Fancy Pants and Shannon.

The two women had a heated discussion at Emily’s party for Shane Simpson, and now, they appear to be in a better spot n the show. It’s unclear how things have played out since filming wrapped, and with the reunion still needing to film, a lot can change.

For now, RHOC viewers are living for the edible scene with Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow and laughing at the drug dealer confessional moment.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.