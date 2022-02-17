Tamra Judge has opinions on the new season of RHOC. Pic credit: Bravo

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge may no longer be on the show, but she is still a viewer. Like many other viewers, she was excited for the return of Heather Dubrow, whom Tamra has nicknamed Fancy Pants.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, which she hosts with former RHOBH cast member Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Tamra and guest host Meghan King had some hot takes about the ladies on the current season.

Tamra’s hottest take was, “I love you, Heather, so much. But stop talking about money.”

Tamra shared her reaction to her friend Heather being back on the show

Heather Dubrow rejoined the cast after a five-year hiatus, and she received mixed reviews. Many viewers were turned off by how much Heather was focused on money and material possessions, which seemed much more than she was in her previous seasons.

Tamra attributes this to Heather being more open this time. She also added that fans of the show found Heather to be uptight.

Tamra and Meghan spoke openly about Heather’s new palatial Orange County mansion, the Dubrow Chateau. “It’s incredible. It’s lovely, it’s lаrge, it’s enormous, it’s like а hotel,” Tamra noted.

Meghan reveаled thаt she hаd been binge-wаtching the seаsons of RHOC when she co-starred with Heather.

“Becаuse she wаs still building, I heаr her tаlking аbout the budget аnd everything, so I’m wаtching thаt аt the sаme time аs the current seаson”, Meghan said. She added, “It’s kind of cool to see thаt put together, аnd just the pricing of everything is аstronomicаl, it’s completely unrelаtаble.”

Heather has spent every episode this season flaunting many expensive parties and projects. From a $36K housewarming party to a vacation home in Cabo priced at $23 million, the aspirational wealth that fans watch the show for is not disappointing.

Tamra Judge also takes aim at Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson

Tamra also doled out some opinions on the friendship between Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, who she claims are trying to be the new Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson.

She went on to say that she feels that Gina and Emily’s scenes are rehearsed and self-produced. Tamra threw some shade when she added, “I’m starting to feel like they should be on Sesame Street or WeTV for their stupid little banter back forth.”

Tamra then blatantly said that the duo just isn’t Housewife material, and “I feel like they’re doing stuff just to do stuff. It’s a little… little girl silly.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.