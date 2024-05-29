RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter debuts major glow-up: ‘I like my body’

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return soon, and the women have begun filming their confessionals.

Gina Kirschenheiter is back with her orange, and she’s coming in hot.

She’s had so many things happen in her life filmed for the show, and viewers have watched her glow up in real time.

The New York transplant has adapted to life in Orange County, and this season, she seems to be in a good place with most of the women.

Drama is on the horizon, as the cameras were picked back up following the season finale, which has likely shaken up the schedule a bit.

However, Gina came ready to rock her confessional and stand tall in the skin that she was in.

Gina Kirschenheiter reveals she loves her body

In a world where weight loss drugs have become the norm, Gina Kirschenheiter is happy with how she looks.

Her RHOC BFF Emily Simpson has been the target of followers accusing her of using weight loss medication to shed the pounds – something she’s continuously denied.

Gina has lost some weight but didn’t do it to please anyone other than herself. Her confidence has grown leaps and bounds since her marriage to Matt Kirschenheiter imploded while filming The Real Housewives of Orange County.

There have been some fashion faux pas for Gina – especially some older confessionals. However, this time, she got things right!

She captioned her Instagram share, “I have a confession…I like my body 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Gina pointed out some of her “flaws” from the shoot but made no apologies for loving how she looked.

The blonde beauty did her makeup, forgoing the traditional use of a makeup artist and stylist for the confessional filming.

She has stuck with her shorter locks after beginning The Real Housewives of Orange County with longer hair.

What will Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County bring?

Viewers are anticipating Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County in a big way.

Not only will the fallout between Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador be highlighted, but Alexis Bellino will return (after several seasons away) in a friend-of role while dating Shannon’s ex, John Janssen.

Gina Kirschenheiter will be in a weird place, especially with her friendship with Shannon ending Season 17 in the toilet. However, she has been where the RHOC OG found herself, and perhaps Gina will reach out to Shannon.

Also, there is rumored drama with Jen Pedranti and her boyfriend, Ryan.

Things could get interesting fast!

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.