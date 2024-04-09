Tamra Judge dragged for ‘tacky’ outfit as RHOC star throws shade from London

Tamra Judge is the cast trip to London, but that’s not stopping The Real Housewives of Orange County star from throwing shade.

After leaked audio revealed a nasty fight between her and Shannon Beador, the 56-year-old threw shade as she referenced the situation in her latest post.

However, Tamra is the one being shaded online as fans took to the comments to trash her outfit.

The blonde beauty rocked a black spandex jumpsuit with cutouts in the front, styled with a fur jacket and high heels.

Tamra was feeling herself as she posed on the rooftop bar for a mini photoshoot, but not everyone was feeling the ensemble.

People took to the comments to call out the outfit, hinting that it wasn’t appropriate for her age.

Tamra Judge gets dragged online for her ‘tacky’ outfit

The RHOC star posted a fashionable photo on Instagram of herself rocking all black for another outing in London.

Tamra threw shade in her caption, writing, “Reality bites, but the truth hurts.”

It seems Tamra was hinting at the heated argument with Shannon, but we’ll have to wait until the new season airs to find out what that was about.

Meanwhile, after the audio was leaked, many RHOC fans sided with Shannon without knowing the context of the argument between the feuding Tres Amigas.

In January, Tamra teased that their fallout would be filmed for Season 18 of RHOC, and true to form, the Bravo cameras have been capturing what’s left of their fractured friendship.

Meanwhile, Tamra is the one who might be hurt once she hears the truth from her Instagram followers about her outfit.

“Worst outfit I’ve seen in a while” One person bluntly commented.

“What in the tacky heck is going on here?😂 ” questioned someone else. “That is definitely a look.”

Someone wrote, “Giving hot Sandy from Grease vibes!”

One commenter posted the eye-roll emoji and added, “Sorry how old?? 🙄.”

Another person asked, “What in the rooftop hooker is going on?”

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

RHOC cast snapped filming Season 18 in London

Meanwhile, there have been several sightings of the cast enjoying their time in London.

Most recently, Tamra was pictured on Oxford Street filming a scene with Emily Simpson, and the duo appeared deep in conversation.

There are also photos of the cast, including Emily, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador, and Season 17 newbie, Jennifer Pedranti entering a pub.

There’s also a photo of the women sitting down at dinner with the Bravo cameras in clear view.

This is reportedly where the drama ensued between Shannon and Tamra in the leaked audio that’s been making the rounds on social media.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.