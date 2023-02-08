RHOC: Slade Smiley’s son Grayson dies ‘unexpectedly’

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Slade Smiley is mourning a devastating loss.

Slade’s son, Grayson Arroyo-Smiley, passed away unexpectedly at 22.

The relationship between the father and son wasn’t always great, as there was some back and forth between the RHOC star and Grayson’s mom, Michelle Arroyo.

Grayson was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2006, and while he gave it everything he had to beat it, things didn’t work out.

Treatments and therapies were costly, and Slade’s debt (which Gretchen Rossi complained about on the show) was partially due to making sure his son was getting the best of the best regarding treatments.

Ahead of his passing, Grayson’s mom revealed that he had a checkup and was doing well.

Grayson Smiley’s mom announced his passing

Over the years, Michelle Arroyo garnered a following as people watched her journey with Grayson Smiley.

She announced Grayson’s passing to her followers with a lengthy caption and a photo of him.

Michelle revealed his heart stopped at home, and she got it beating again before the paramedics arrived. Unfortunately, it stopped again, and he died at the hospital on Sunday (February 5) night.

The caption read, in part, “I don’t have all the answers now, but I do know that the last few months with fevers, infection, and low potassium most likely took a toll on my sweet boys heart. I’m still in shock and going through the motions of dealing with all the details.”

Gretchen Rossi puts out a message about Grayson

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley were featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County together, and their relationship has continued through the ups and downs.

The former RHOC star shared a post about Grayson’s passing and a carousel of photos of Slade with his son throughout the years. She made sure the announcement was signed by Dad, Gretchen & your sister Skylar Gray (Grayson inspired her middle name).

She asked for privacy as they mourn, and the comment section lit up with condolences from many members of the Bravoverse.

Her caption read, in part, “He was an Angel on this earth and an incredible warrior…a warrior like no one has ever seen before. He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things. He was always singing & dancing & laughing despite his circumstances.”

Several of her former RHOC costars came to show support, including Vicki Gunvalson, Lizzie Rovsek, and Kelly Dodd.

While it has been a while since Gretchen and Slade were in the Housewives game, she recently filmed The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Season 4 in Morrocco.

Details surrounding Grayson’s death still aren’t clear. His mom, Michelle, revealed she believes that complications may have damaged his heart. As she, Slade, and Gretchen mourn the loss of the boy they’ve loved so much for so long, they have plenty of support.

