Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi pose for RHOC reunion

It was a Real Housewives of Orange County mini-reunion for alums Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi.

The Bravolebrities found themselves brought together by their friend, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa for her baby shower.

El Moussa is currently expecting a child with her husband Tarek El Moussa and the gorgeous Winter Wonderland theme of the event had all of the guests bringing their A-games with stunning white and light blue fashion ensembles.

The theme of the baby shower served a dual purpose. Not only was it the perfect theme for the upcoming winter season, but it also served as a gendered party as well since the El Moussa’s are expecting a son.

Never one to miss the perfect opportunity for a glam look, both Heather and Gretchen took the theme notes seriously and dazzled in their respective Winter Wonderland outfits.

The two gorgeous RHOC stars posed for a selfie while celebrating their friend’s expanding family.

Real Housewives of Orange County alums Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi dazzle for baby shower selfie moment

Over on Instagram, both Heather and Gretchen shared snaps from the sweet shower and showed off their full glam looks for their fans and followers.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gretchen shared a gorgeous selfie of herself and Heather as they were seated at a table for part of the festivities.

Although their full outfits didn’t quite make it into Gretchen’s share, there was no shortage of glam between them.

Naturally, Gretchen’s beautiful blonde locks were perfectly complemented by her golden tan. Her hair was pulled away from her face with just a few strands left to frame her baby blue eyes while a light pink ombre lip let her smile shine.

For her part, Heather kept her glam slightly more neutral toned with a subtle smoky eye and neutral lip. Her signature brunette bob was styled with easy waves that fell just at her shoulders.

“Great to catch up @heatherdubrow,” Gretchen captioned the post.

Heather shares photo dump of baby shower fun

While Gretchen kept her selfie post rather simple, Heather took a full-on approach with her share on Instagram.

In her photo carousel, Heather shared several shots from the day including a group shot where shower-goers gathered around the mom-to-be and gave a full look at their baby shower attire.

Heather donned an elegant Fendi two-piece set. The long sleeve crop top and pencil skirt set were a crisp white and contrasted Gretchen’s long sleeve, baby blue minidress.

The other photos included in Heather’s post featured a shot of her and Heather Rae El Moussa as they both gently cradled her baby bump, a look at the place setting for their meal, and a couple of selfies along the way.

Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.