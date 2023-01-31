Kelly Dodd shades Brandi Glanville amid RHUGT drama

On Tuesday, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd seemed to call out Brandi Glanville in a backhanded social media message.

The diss came after news broke on Monday that Glanville had been sent home early from Marrakech, Morocco, where she was filming Season 4 of Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, over “inappropriate” behavior toward a co-star.

On Sunday, the Rick & Kelly Show co-host – who starred on RHOC from Season 11 through Season 15 – took to Instagram to share a special shoutout to her 16-year-old daughter Jolie, who has been traveling with friends across Europe.

The Bravo alum shared a montage of photos and video clips from her daughter’s recent travels, including snapshots of the teenager posing with her friends and checking out a cathedral.

“So proud of my daughter,” Dodd captioned her post, “experiencing other cultures & learning so much on her journey thru Vienna & Prague and knowing how to behave…”

“Glad I could help educate my daughter on how to conduct herself at home and abroad,” the Bravo alum concluded.

Inoffensive enough… but it was the hashtags attached to Dodd’s post that caught her followers’ attention. Along with #education, #intellect, and #modelbehavior, Dodd added the hashtag #brandiglanville.

Kelly Dodd shading Brandi Glanville earns mixed reaction

In the comments of Dodd’s post, some users seemed confused by the shoutout.

“Why is Brandi Glanville hash tagged in this?” one commenter wondered, adding a crying-laughing emoji.

But others were quick to catch on. “#passiveaggressive #unnecessary #mildlyamusing,” one commenter wrote.

Still others in Dodd’s comments section jumped in to defend Glanville against all the hashtag shade.

“I’m sure watching you has definitely shown her what not to do or say and definitely how to act appropriately. I’d be embarrassed if you was my mom,” one commenter wrote.

Another follower admitted to being a “huge fan” of Dodd’s but still took issue with the judgy tenor of the Bravo alum’s post.

“Not liking all the parent shaming,” the commenter wrote, adding that Bravo fans “have no idea what goes on behind closed doors.”

Brandi Glanville fired from RHUGT over ‘inappropriate’ behavior

The former reality star’s shady post comes just days after news broke that Glanville had been asked to leave the RHUGT trip early over her own less-than-model behavior.

While filming at a party in Marrakech, Glanville allegedly planted multiple “unwanted” kisses on her co-star, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo.

Although she apparently apologized to Manzo (via text) the next morning, producers had already made the decision to send Glanville packing.

On Monday, an insider at Peacock told People that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s behavior toward Manzo had been “inappropriate.”

The source also explained the circumstances of Glanville’s early departure from the RHUGT trip, confirming to the outlet, “She was asked to leave.”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Peacock.