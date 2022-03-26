RHOC: Shannon Beador claps back at Gina Kirschenheiter’s ‘cruel’ remark, says ‘I don’t have a sad life’

Shannon Beador insists she doesn’t have a “sad life.” Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County has been full of drama this season, and Shannon Beador has caught its brunt.

Her friendship with Gina Kirschenheiter has deteriorated as Gina becomes closer to Heather Dubrow.

During a recent episode, the two had a confrontation at Dr. Jen Armstrong’s party. Gina told Shannon she felt “sorry for her” and went on to say Shannon has a “sad life.”

Shannon Beador denies she has a ‘sad life,’ calls Gina Kirschenheiter’s comment ‘cruel’

On a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Shannon Beador addressed her confrontation with Gina Kirschenheiter and how it made her feel.

Shannon is the longest-running housewife in the franchise since Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson left, so she has been around the block enough to know what to expect. However, the rift with Gina wasn’t on her radar as the two had been on good terms.

While talking on the After Show, Shannon called the comment Gina made about her life “cruel.” She explained that she doesn’t have a sad life and is actually happy right now. Shannon has John in her life, her business is going well, and her girls are keeping her busy. Shannon doesn’t want any conflict to upset the balance, and she was upset that Gina would even say that about her.

Where do Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon Beador stand now?

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion was recently taped, and that will give viewers a better idea about where Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter stand.

It doesn’t look good, though. Shannon seems to have the support of Noella Bergener and no one else when it comes to Gina. While Emily Simpson has been a go-between, previews from an upcoming RHOC episode show Shannon questioning where she stands.

Gina has been vocal about standing up for herself and took the opportunity to call out Tamra Judge for saying she wasn’t “Housewives material.” Don’t worry, though. Tamra clapped back almost immediately.

As for whether these two can repair their relationship, that remains to be seen. The dynamic in the cast has shifted, especially with the return of Heather Dubrow. What happens at the reunion is a good indication about who will be asked back for another season, and it may not be both.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.