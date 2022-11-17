RHOC: Shannon Beador called out for ‘fakest photo ever’

Shannon Beador was called out for using filters. Pic credit: @shannonbeador/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has struggled with her appearance openly on the hit bravo show.

She has changed a lot since joining the show and has dealt with a lot in her personal life.

Shannon recently gained more confidence after shedding some weight and getting her groove back.

However, the blonde has come under fire after recently sharing some snaps where she showed off her bare shoulders and got a little busty.

It would be silly to think photos shared by reality TV stars and other personalities haven’t been edited or adjusted. After all, there’s plenty of talk about Instagram vs. real life.

Shannon may have confidently shared the snaps, but the comment section wasn’t here for it.

Shannon Beador dragged for ‘fakest photo ever’

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to show off two snaps.

Shannon Beador wrote, “#BTS ❤️❤️ @princeangelll @muaroni”

She didn’t elaborate on what she was shooting, but she proved she still has sex appeal with the off-the-shoulder and busty look.

Immediately, her comment section lit up with criticism over the glossed look of the photo and whether she used Photoshop or Facetune.

One commenter wrote, “Is this the same Shannon that would allow her house to have WiFi because it was a health hazard?? That’s a lot of “work” for someone that claims everything has to be “clean” and healthy. Looks great from the chin up. But wow 😯 that is some double standards.”

Another accused the RHOC star of using some “serious photoshop.”

And one more called her share the “fakest photo ever” and encouraged Shannon to show her “true self.”

Pic credit: @shannonbeador/Instagram

What can we expect from Shannon Beador on Season 17 of RHOC?

Shannon Beador was the running OG of The Real Housewives of Orange County for two seasons, but that is over now.

Tamra Judge returned for Season 17, and after the failed friendship between the two blondes, it will be interesting to see how they interact.

Shannon hasn’t said much about the upcoming season, and the group recently filmed the finale. Tamra has dropped a little bit of tea here and there on her podcast, only revealing that Season 17 is mostly like older seasons of RHOC rather than the last several viewers have complained about.

Where Shannon Beador lands among the women remains to be seen.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.