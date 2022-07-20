RHOC: Shannon Beador speaks on the upcoming season amid rumors Tamra Judge will return

Shannon Beador speaks on RHOC amid Tamra Judge’s rumored return. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/@shannonbeador/Instagram

Shannon Beador has made it through another cast shakeup, and The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently dished on the upcoming season.

It will be interesting to see how Season 17 will fare as two cast members have already been fired, and two alums are reportedly returning.

The franchise has been on a downward spiral for a few years, and the network’s decision to add Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armsrong last season didn’t work out the way they had hoped.

Viewers felt Jen was too boring, and while Noella brought the drama, people thought it was orchestrated for TV. Noella butted heads with all but one of her cast members, Shannon Beador, who is set for another season.

However, things might get rocky for Shannon if her friend turned nemesis Tamra Judge returns to stir things up.

While it has all been confirmed that the former cast member will indeed make a return, Shannon recently noted that she doesn’t know anything about the current cast.

Shannon Beador speaks on the new season of RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was a recent guest on Jeff Lewis Live on Sirius XM, and she delved into all the chatter surrounding the new season.

Shannon joined the show in Season 9 and has made it through several cast shakeups as the franchise attempts to find its stride once again.

After adding two newbies and the addition of alum Heather Dubrow last season, things didn’t go as planned, so we might see some new faces in the mix, although Shannon didn’t confirm that.

“We never find out who the new people are until you start filming,” Shannon noted when asked about the rumors that two new women are set to replace newly fired Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener.

However, the 57-year-old will soon find out more about her new cast members. She revealed that filming starts “next week.”

Shannon Beador will face off with Tamra Judge next season

While Shannon didn’t speak on the return of her former friend Tamra Judge, her presence on the show will no doubt cause some friction.

The former Tres Amigas, which also included OG Vicki Gunvalson, crashed and burned once Tamra left the show, and since then, the women have been throwing shade at each other on social media and in the press.

We still don’t have a definitive answer for why the women fell out with Shannon, but Tamra believes that The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member dropped her when the news hit that Tamra would not return to the show.

However, with Tamra’s rumored return, it will be interesting to see if they can mend their broken friendship and get their relationship back on track.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.