RHOC Season 18 spoilers: Tamra Judge whoops it up, grinds on bar

Tamra Judge may not be on the best of terms with Vicki Gunvalson, but we’re sure her former friend would appreciate that she’s still whooping it up.

As filming for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 heats up, more spoilers have emerged.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the 56-year-old put on quite the show for patrons at a bar over the weekend.

Judge, who reclaimed her orange last season after a two-season hiatus, is seen in the footage dancing on the bar at The Boulevard in Costa Mesa.

While Bravo cameras caught all of the footage, fans were in their glory watching the display and got their own phones out to capture the moment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We see Two Ts In A Pod host falling on the bar before a customer pours a drink on her crotch after she takes a tumble.

Tamra Judge puts on quite the show while filming RHOC Season 18

Never one to let a little snafu ruin her night, Judge gets back up and continues to dance on the bar.

Check out the footage of the event below.

We hope it isn’t another scene shown in the series’ trailers only to be removed from the edit after that because it looks like a fun time!

The next season of the long-running reality series promises to be a doozy, thanks to the return of Alexis Bellino.

As you’ll recall, Bellino was a cast member for five seasons before being let go from the show after RHOC Season 8.

Alexis Bellino is joining the cast to terrorize Shannon Beador

Now, thanks to her relationship with Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, producers think bringing her back is a good idea.

Bellino is attached as a friend of the housewives, which indicates she’ll be sharing the screen with Beador on several occasions.

It’s unclear whether the pair have already crossed paths and whether the atmosphere was as frosty as we anticipated.

Could you imagine the two got along and brought no drama about Janssen to the table?

It’d subvert expectations and serve as a decent way to get one over on the producers.

Then again, it’s smart to bring Bellino in as a friend because if she wants to reclaim her orange, she’ll need to deliver, and is well aware that means getting embroiled in a feud with Beador.

It’s a shame the show is purely bringing Bellino back to terrorize Beador, but it will help bring more drama our way, so we’re kind of for it.

Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge are feuding again

Beador is also feuding with Judge, which feels like a retread of last season, but maybe they’ll also find some common ground early into filming.

These two have been through so much over the years, and more often than not, they resolve things quickly.

We don’t know the ins and outs of what went on between them, but we’re sure it will be charted in-depth on

Recent filming spoilers have also shown Beador filming with Jennifer Pedranti and Gina Kirschenheiter filming a scene with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Sutton Stracke.

Yes, it sounds like an ambitious season ahead, but we hope it doesn’t feel overproduced.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus. It is expected to return to Bravo in late 2024.