Tamra Judge claps back at ‘liar’ Vicki Gunvalson as Tres Amigas feud reignites

The drama between Tamra Judge and the two remaining Tres Amigas has escalated after Vicki Gunvalson’s recent interview.

The always outspoken former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared details about their feud and blamed Tamra’s assistant for getting between the former friends.

However, news had already gotten back to Tamra about those claims, and she clapped back and called Vicki a “liar.”

Tamra was upset in the video as she defended her assistant and said he had nothing to do with her decision to part ways with the Tres Amigas.

As for Shannon, she hasn’t been saying much publicly about her conflict with Tamra, but they are both currently filming Season 18.

It’s gearing up to be a rough couple of months for Shannon, who’s not only dealing with the aftermath of her DUI arrest, her fallout with her bestie, and her recent breakup but a major betrayal as well.

Her ex, John Janssen, is now dating returning RHOC star Alexis Bellino, which should make for an awkward run-in, coupled with the fact that Tamra has been getting friendly with Alexis.

Vicki Gunvalson throws shade at Tamra Judge’s ‘troublemaker’ assistant

Vicki Gunvalson shared her side of the friendship breakup story during an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live.

Vicki also said Tamra ditched the Tres Amigas and her obligations to them without even a conversation. She said it was Tamra’s brand manager, Paris, who relayed the news that she didn’t want to do any more shows.

“She called Paris, not Shannon or I, and said, ‘I don’t wanna be part of this anymore,'” said Vicki.

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old said another reason for their fractured friendship involves Tamra’s assistant, Cayden, who was spreading gossip about them.

“I think it’s Cayden. He was hearing things from Shannon and sending it over to Tamra and not confronting Shannon directly,” said Vicki, adding, “He’s a troublemaker.”

RHOC star Tamra Judge claps back at Vicki Gunvalson’s ‘lies’

It didn’t take long for word to get back to Tamra, and she issued a response in defense of Cayden.

In the video with the words, “You f***ing liar” written across the screen, Tamra referenced Vicki’s chat with Jeff Lewis.

“She had said some things that were absolutely false,” said Tamra. “Something about my assistant Cayden, who is the most amazing employee that I’ve ever had, that he’s the one causing problems between the Tres Amigas is an absolute, blatant f***ing lie.”

The RHOC star said she’s on the outs with Vicki and Shannon because “I caught them talking behind my back, and that’s why.”

“So this is bulls**t, and don’t listen to her lies,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.