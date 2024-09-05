RHOC Season 18, Episode 9: Jennifer Pedranti gets candid about divorce

The upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County is approaching.

Season 18, Episode 9, is set to air on Thursday, September 5.

Fans can catch the episode on Bravo or stream it the next day on Peacock.

The hit reality show follows the lives of a group of women in Orange County. Each episode uncovers personal revelations about their marriages, families, and careers.

As the ladies navigate their daily lives, conversations often take a heated turn, leading to explosive confrontations.

Despite the frequent drama, the cast keeps viewers engaged with their bold personalities and emotional storylines, ensuring that the show remains a staple of reality TV entertainment.

Jennifer Pedranti opens up about divorce battle in RHOC Season 18, Episode 9 preview

In this highly anticipated episode, the ladies head to wine country for a charity fashion show organized by cast member Heather Dubrow. The event supports Family Equality, an LGBTQ+ organization that Heather has been involved with for over a decade. The RHOC cast will take to the runway in Sonoma to support the cause, bringing their signature glamour to the event​.

While the fashion show is a key storyline, viewers will also witness more emotional moments from Jennifer Pedranti, who has been navigating a tumultuous divorce from her husband, William Pedranti. Jennifer, who joined the RHOC cast in Season 17, has been open about the challenges of her divorce, including her financial struggles.

Episode 9 will show Jennifer juggling her court dates as she seeks temporary alimony and child support, a process that has taken an emotional toll on her. In a conversation with fellow cast member Katie Ginella, Jennifer breaks down, expressing her frustration and exhaustion over the ongoing legal battle​.

Heather Dubrow explains her move to Los Angeles

Additionally, Heather Dubrow shares insights into her family’s recent move back to Los Angeles. In a candid confession, Heather explains how the move was motivated by a desire to provide her children with more inclusive opportunities.

She discusses the challenges her children have faced, particularly in middle school, describing it as a “cesspool of hormones and hideousness.” Heather and her husband, Terry Dubrow, prioritize their children’s happiness, asking their kids where they would prefer to live, with them choosing Los Angeles​.

This episode is shaping up to be another dramatic installment in the RHOC saga, blending emotional personal stories with the high-stakes glamour fans expect. As the season progresses, tensions between the cast members continue to rise, ensuring viewers remain hooked on the unfolding drama.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.