RHOC Season 16 trailer has been released — Here’s what to expect

Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are back for RHOC Season 16. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County is back in a few weeks, and the drama is coming along with it.

Season 15 saw three housewives fired. Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke are gone, but with their exit comes a grand entrance from former RHOC star Heather Dubrow.

Emily Simpson, Gina, Kirschenheiter, and Shannon Beador returned for Season 16. Along with the returnees and Heather Dubrow, two new housewives will join the show: Noella Bergener and Jennifer Armstrong.

When does Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County return?

The good news is that the Season 16 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County is right around the corner. It will debut on December 1, and it is bringing all of the drama housewives fans have been waiting on.

Season 15 wasn’t as good as it could have been. It was plagued with the drama that was Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s sobriety and coming out and Kelly Dodd’s latest way to offend people. The reunion was packed with drama, but the season wasn’t as good as it could have been.

What can RHOC viewers expect from Season 16?

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to be a huge success based on the trailer.

The return of Fancy Pants Heather Dubrow is a big deal. She opens the trailer, and from there, it shows just how she will take the reigns back. Her friendship with Gina Kirschenheiter is front and center, and it looks like it doesn’t sit well with Shannon Beador.

RHOC viewers will get to see Shannon lose her cool at least twice, though it is likely more. She is confronted about comments she made to Heather regarding Gina and Emily Simpson. The women aren’t thrilled with her, and it sets off another feud that will likely spill over into when the reunion is filmed.

The new housewives are also in with the drama, especially when one of them is accused of giving Heather’s daughter pornography. Yeah, that’s going to cause quite a stir when it’s brought up.

On Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, there is so much to look forward to that each episode will likely be a must-see, especially as Heather Dubrow returns to throw parties, plan events, and more.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 debuts on Wednesday, December 1, at 9/8c on Bravo.