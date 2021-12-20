RHOC newbie Noella Bergener says husband left her and their son ‘5 months ago’ without any explanation

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s newest cast member, Noella Bergener, reveals the truth behind her sudden divorce. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener got deep into details about how her husband suddenly filed for divorce.

Noella joined the Season 16 cast and is brand new to the show. However, she is already bringing quite a bit of drama to the table as her husband filed for divorce early on into filming.

Noella posted a preview clip of her discussing the divorce with her friend Nicole. In the clip, Noella is quite emotional as she admitted, “I feel like it’s the end of the world right now.”

Noella also provided a detailed explanation of how her husband left her without warning.

Noella Bergener reveals what really went down during her sudden divorce

Noella got real about her divorce in a lengthy caption.

She wrote, “BRUTAL to relive 😭 5 months ago my husband and partner of 6 years left the house with his toothbrush leaving behind his life, family and home.”

She then explained the shocking way that her husband chose to serve her divorce papers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“He ended our marriage with a service of divorce papers from Puerto Rico,” she expressed. “Which he doesn’t qualify for since we are California citizens and nothing untoward happened in our marriage there.”

She then theorized why her husband may have suddenly left.

“We had been arguing since I found out of his tax debts through gossip sites 3 weeks prior and was confused with his push back to selling our vacation home to cover them,” she shared.

Noella then admitted that her husband has not been cooperative since leaving her.

“To this date James has not visited our son or given me any explanation for his departure,” she explained. “He has fled the state to evade service. My cards are still shut off, he hasn’t paid a dime in support, he stopped paying for our home and is currently holding up our divorce unless I sign a statement saying that I lied about him, his business partner and his brand.”

Noella strongly expressed that she hasn’t been spreading lies about him and claims that if anything, she feels she has been protecting him.

She concluded that she does want the best for her son’s father and does not gain comfort from others slamming him.

In the hashtags, she expressed that divorce sucks and she’s still in search of closure.

Noella is new to The Real Housewives of Orange County

Noella just joined RHOC for Season 16 along with Dr. Jen Armstrong. Additionally, Heather Dubrow returned to the show after a five-year hiatus.

Returning cast members include Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Braunwyn Windham-Burke departed from the show following Season 15.

Speaking of Braunwyn, she and Noella used to be best friends. However, Gina expressed that Braunwyn cut Noella out of her life after finding out she was cast on the show.

Braunwyn refuses to comment on the matter.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.