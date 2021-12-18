RHOC alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke refuses to clap back at Gina Kirschenheiter for saying ’she sucks’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke weighs in on Gina Kirschenheiter claiming she “sucks.” Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke got wind of her former costar Gina Kirschenheiter saying she “sucks,” but it seems Braunwyn is trying to let the comment roll off her back.

Braunwyn was let go from RHOC after her sophomore season.

When speaking to Page Six, she revealed that she has been trying to distance herself from the franchise since.

“I try not to respond to anything my former co-workers say about me unless it’s absolutely necessary — and so far it hasn’t been,” Braunwyn told the outlet.

Instead, Braunwyn is giving her attention to the causes that matter to her.

“I am continuing to focus on LGBTQIA+ work and sobriety,” she continued. “I am so excited to be getting involved in speaking about sobriety across America.”

During RHOC Season 15, Braunwyn started her sobriety journey after declaring she was an alcoholic. Additionally, Braunwyn came out a lesbian midway through the season. She claims she is deciding to advocate for these causes instead of focusing on the drama.

RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter says Braunwyn Windham-Burke ‘sucks’

Gina definitely still has bad blood with Braunwyn after RHOC’s explosive Season 15.

Gina revealed that Braunwyn did not take well to being fired, especially when her best friend Noella Bergener was cast for Season 16.

Gina also spoke to Page Six and revealed that Braunwyn and Noella’s friendship fell apart due to this.

“As soon as Braunwyn found out that she was no longer a part of this [show] and Noella was, Braunwyn just threw her out,” Gina told the outlet.

Gina consoled Noella by throwing an insult Braunwyn’s way.

Gina expressed, “Noella was hurt by it. And then I was like, ‘Yeah, well, Braunwyn sucks like that.’”

Gina even admitted that she and Noella bonded right off the bat over having common enemies.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has a new woman in her life

Braunwyn was also recently spotted with a new woman in public. Braunwyn was spotted on a beach date with model and dancer Victoria Brito.

In the pictures, braunwyn wore a seafoam green one-piece swimsuit as she locked lips with Victoria by the ocean.

Braunwyn is reportedly hesitant to put a label on it, but she has been going on dates with Victoria and enjoying spending time with her.

Braunwyn even shared that her estranged husband Sean gets along with Victoria.

It seems that Braunwyn is too busy focusing on the new woman in her life and being an advocate for LGTBQ+ rights and addiction awareness to focus on RHOC drama.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.