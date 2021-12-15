Braunwyn Windham-Burke spotted in Miami with new woman Victoria Brito

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke has moved on to a new woman. Here’s what we know about Victoria Brito. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke has seemingly moved on with a new woman.

The former RHOC star was spotted on a beach date with a model and dancer named Victoria Brito.

Page Six captured pictures of the two women having some fun in the sun. In the pictures, the women are standing in the ocean, embracing and kissing.

Braunwyn wore a seafoam green one-piece swimsuit while Victoria donned a black bikini top and red, floral swim shorts.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke speaks on her relationship with Victoria Brito

Braunwyn spoke to the outlet about the time she has spent with Victoria. She hasn’t necessarily called Victoria her girlfriend but she does have very positive things to say about her.

“I only came out a year ago and I’m enjoying being single. I really like spending time with her. A bonus is that she gets along with [my husband] Sean [Burke],” she enthused. “They went to an NFT event together in New York City and share common interests … I like her.”

A source has weighed in and disclosed that the couple seems exclusive but hesitates to call each other “girlfriend.”

“Braunwyn and Victoria’s relationship is still very new,” a source told Us Weekly of the two. “They’re not putting a label on it. They’re smitten by each other.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke came out as a lesbian

While RHOC Season 15 was airing, Braunwyn came out as a lesbian.

She uploaded an Instagram post to share the big news. In the picture, she sat on a staircase wearing a creme-colored dress and dark green, gingham coat.

She expressed in the caption, “It feels so good to finally be living my truth. I am a lesbian. At 43 years old, I’ve finally been able to accept this part of myself and I’ve realized there are no rules about when someone should come out. This is my time.”

Viewers then connected the dots and realized that this admission was the reason why her husband Sean had moved out of their house.

Braunwyn and Sean stated that they planned on staying together even after she came out. They opted to try having an open marriage. At the time, Braunwyn was dating Kris.

She also dated Fernanda Rocha briefly following her split from Kris.

In July, Braunwyn and Sean officially split and are now exploring their own relationships.

Braunwyn has also moved on from RHOC. She was let go following Season 15. She reportedly wasn’t thrilled when her former best friend Noella Bergener signed on for Season 16.

