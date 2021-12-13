RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter slams former castmate Braunwyn Windham-Burke says she ‘sucks’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter called out her former costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke fell out with Noella Bergener. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter is not holding back about how she feels about her former costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Braunwyn was on RHOC Season 15 but was asked not to return along with Kelly Dodd and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. However, Braunwyn’s best friend at the time, Noella Bergener, was asked to join Season 16 as a new cast member along with Dr. Jen Armstrong.

Gina recently told Page Six that Braunwyn did not take well to the news at all. Noella was close Braunwyn at the time, but everything changed once the casting news broke.

Gina explains why Braunwyn ditched her BFF Noella

“As soon as Braunwyn found out that she was no longer a part of this [show] and Noella was, Braunwyn just threw her out,” Gina told the outlet.

Gina initially tried to be friends with Braunwyn but their friendship went downhill in Season 15 so Gina empathized with Noella.

Gina expressed, “Noella was hurt by it. And then I was like, ‘Yeah, well, Braunwyn sucks like that.’”

Gina revealed that Noella’s drama with Braunwyn brought them closer together and gave them a natural connection at the top of the season.

RHOC Season 16 is already packed with drama

Those who thought RHOC Season 15 was a dud will be thrilled to hear that Season 16 is already packed with drama just two weeks in.

Heather Dubrow, AKA “Fancy Pants,” has returned after a five-year hiatus from the show and she’s already the center of attention.

During the premiere episode, she showed Shannon Beador and Gina around her $21 million mansion. While Gina was enamored, Shannon seemed to be a bit envious.

In the second episode, Heather’s party became a dramatic affair. Gina revealed to Emily Simpson that she heard from Shannon that Heather’s friend Nicole had tried to sue her husband, Terry Dubrow, over a boob job.

This lead to a slew of explosive fights. Heather was caught off guard and tried to shut down production. Meanwhile, Nicole admitted that she had felt pressure to sue Terry over her modeling career and regrets it. She had never told Heather any of this, which is why Heather’s reaction was so explosive.

While Shannon and Heather went into filming intending to be friends, this drama has seemingly put them at odds once again.

However, despite this drama, Heather and Gina will grow close this season. The two native New Yorkers will even take a trip to the big apple together.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.