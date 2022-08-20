RHOC: Kelly Dodd feuding with Melissa Gorga, calls RHONJ star a ‘loser’

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd comes for ‘loser’ The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia//HollywoodNewsWire

In shocking news, former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is insulting another Housewife.

Her latest target?

Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

It is unclear what set Kelly off, but she had some choice words in the comment section of an Instagram post.

A Bravo fan account that focuses on the Housewives franchises shared a comment from Kelly where she called Melissa a “loser.”

Kelly has recently been in the news for her new podcast venture with Vicki Gunvalson.

Kelly Dodd calls Melissa Gorga a loser and says she needs to get a life

All About RH posted an Instagram comment where Kelly Dodd suggested Melissa needed to get a life. She also suggested that Melissa lived off of Teresa Giudice, tagging the newlywed in the comment.

Apparently, Kelly was not alone in her sentiments–the comment received more than 100 likes.

Kelly’s comment read, “Melissa is a loser and needs to get her own life and not live off of @teresagiudice.”

RHOC alums Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson announce plans for joint podcast

Kelly and Vicki are reportedly in the planning phases of a podcast starring the two former RHOC Housewives. The podcast could be similar to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, Two Ts in a Pod.

Kelly revealed the exciting news on her show with her husband, former Fox commentator Rick Leventhal. The show, The Rick and Kelly Show, features a very outspoken Kelly.

Kelly revealed, “Vicki wants to do a show with me, and I told her ‘yeah that would be great.'”

Rick reiterated, “This is breaking news. You’re gonna do another podcast this time with Vicki.” He added, “You and Vicki together, it’s gonna be awesome.”

Kelly Dodd’s latest Housewives insults

Kelly Dodd is no stranger to calling out her fellow Housewives.

On Jeff Lewis’s radio show, Kelly Dodd called Noella Bergener “fake” and said she was “just like Braunwyn.”

She also revealed that “annoying” Noella called her for advice.

Kelly appeared on the podcast Discretion Advised and revealed her true feelings about RHOC star Heather Dubrow. Kelly said, “I hate her,” and said the plastic surgeon’s wife forced her off the show.

On the same podcast, Kelly called RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump a “liar” before insulting her restaurant SUR, calling it “awful” and saying it “sucked.”

A new podcast with Vicki could give Kelly another forum to share her strong opinions.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.