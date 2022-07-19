Kelly Dodd introduced Vicki Gunvalson to her new boyfriend

Vicki Gunvalson met her new boyfriend because of Kelly Dodd. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia/HollywoodNewsWire

Kelly Dodd likes to insert herself in the midst of things, but her latest intervention was for a good cause, at least that’s what Vicki Gunvalson would say.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has the controversial alum to thank for her budding romance with her new man, Michael.

Not long ago, Vicki was heartbroken after her split from fiance Steve Lodge. Soon after their broken engagement, Steve found someone new, and he tied the knot months later.

However, Vicki can officially put that heartbreak behind her because now she’s focused on her new love, Michael, whom she met during a night out with Kelly and her husband, Rick Leventhal.

Interestingly, Michael and Vicki had met years before, and while she had no recollection of their first meeting, he quickly remembered the Bravo Housewife when he spotted her out again. This time the stars were aligned, and the couple hit things off, so now the rest is history.

During a recent interview, the RHOC alum admitted that meeting Michael was a “blessing.”

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star confessed to being heartbroken over her split from Steve Lodge, but it wasn’t long before she met someone new.

“Four months later, Kelly asked me what I was doing for dinner, [and that I should] meet her and Rick [Leventhal] in Newport, and I did,” she told Page Six.

“This incredible man was sitting next to me, and he’s like, ‘You never called me back seven years ago.’ I gave him my number, and I’m like, ‘I don’t remember you,’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, we talked, and we went to Fleming’s.’”

The 60-year-old said since then, she and Michael have been “inseparable,” and she’s happy that things worked out the way they did.

Vicki Gunvalson manifested her new boyfriend

Vicki continued to dish about her budding romance with Michael and noted that he is exactly the type of man she was hoping for.

“He’s, like, my man, so with every bad thing that happens out there …there’s always something that will follow,” said the Real Housewives of Orange County alum. “I really believe that I manifested him.”

Vicki said she wrote down 18 things that she wanted in a partner and that Michael possesses 17 of those things. The one thing he doesn’t have –at least not yet– is a boat.

Nonetheless, Vicki enjoying life with her new man and has already introduced him to her kids, Briana Culberson and Mike Wolfsmith Jr, and they’ve embraced him.

“My heart is full, and it couldn’t have gone any better,” shared Vicki.

