RHOC: Kelly Dodd calls out Emily Simpson and accuses her of lying about the Heather situation

Kelly Dodd calls out The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Emily Simpson. Pic credit: Bravo

Kelly Dodd may no longer be a part of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she is continuing to call the women out on their lies.

The former RHOC star is taking aim at Emily Simpson this time, revealing what she said about Heather Dubrow in a recent episode. Emily has worked hard to be “in” with Fancy Pants, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Kelly either.

As Kelly and her husband, Rick Leventhal, talk about the most recent RHOC episode, they address what happened, and Kelly shows texts between herself and Emily.

Kelly Dodd calls Emily Simpson a ‘liar’

There is no holding back when it comes to Kelly Dodd’s opinion of Emily Simpson. This is regarding the conversation about Heather Dubrow’s behavior at her party very early on in the season.

On the more recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Noella Bergener called out Heather’s behavior and insinuated she might have even put her hands on a crew member when shutting production down that night. When Noella called out Emily, she denied knowing anything or even saying anything, but Kelly has the receipts.

Kelly called Emily a “liar” as she laid everything out. She went on to say that Emily made the wrong decision by siding with Heather.

In the video, Kelly Dodd shows the text exchange between her and Emily Simpson, where the latter revealed she knew what went down and how Heather Dubrow acted.

RICK & KELLY’S RHOC EPISODE 15 RECAP SEASON 16!

Watch this video on YouTube

The conversation about Emily specifically begins around the 17-minute mark, and Kelly clarifies that Noella was right.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kelly Dodd calls it the ‘Fake Housewives of Orange County’

It’s been a rough Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Despite the return of Heather Dubrow, the ratings have slipped.

The drama isn’t as juicy as it used to be, and the women are working very hard to be in Heather’s camp versus being real. RHOC viewers are torn about Noella Bergener, but she has been good at stirring the pot and standing up to Heather.

During the recap video, Kelly Dodd was clear in calling the show the “Fake Housewives of Orange County.” She hasn’t held back as she talks about the episodes, often calling out the lies and errors among the women.

This is the first season Kelly hasn’t been a part of in years, and her insider knowledge and commentary have been appreciated by many. As the season continues, she will bring more of her hot takes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.