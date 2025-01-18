RHOC: First Season 19 spoilers tease a surprising new feud — Which cast members are returning?

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 was a gold-standard season of reality TV.

Now that the cast and viewers have had time to decompress from all the backstabbing, details are beginning to trickle out about what to expect from RHOC Season 19.

OK! Magazine has confirmed that Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Katie Ginella have all been asked back for Season 19.

There are no surprises because the seven cast members brought their A-game and truly put their all into crafting one of the most memorable seasons in Real Housewives history.

Of course, we already know that Alexis Bellino’s time on the show is over, as the controversial cast member recently announced that she had been fired.

In a sense, it feels like producers squandered potential here because maybe, just maybe, Alexis could have looked back at her behavior and come into the next season more self-aware.

RHOC Season 18 was a return to form

That would surely curry her some favor with her co-stars and potentially even Shannon.

Then again, it seemed like her number was up when Tamra revealed that she and Alexis had hit a rough patch and were no longer friends.

They spent most of Season 18 joined at the hip, but it’s beginning to look like their unity was a ruse to get back at Shannon.

Anyway, we have more pressing matters at hand, such as a surprising feud that will divide the cast when filming gets underway.

“A situation has been escalating between Emily Simpson and Katie Ginella that is sure to reach a boiling point as soon as the cameras go up,” the RHOC insider told the outlet.

“As fans know, the pair had drama last season over claims that, when Katie’s daughter babysat for Emily’s kids, they talked negatively about Heather Dubrow.”

Truthfully, that storyline could have derailed Season 18 because it was such a snoozefest and didn’t belong on the show.

If the report is accurate and Emily is “ready to confront” Katie, it will likely blossom into a full-fledged feud.

Could Emily find herself on the outs with her RHOC co-stars?

The big question will be who the other ladies side with. Emily has seniority over some of the cast, but we wouldn’t put it past Tamra to lead the charge to kick Emily to the curb.

She’s done it so many times to her co-stars over the years, and she’s already started causing problems with Jennifer again, so she’s trying to start storylines before the cameras go up so that viewers will have some good TV.

The last thing RHOC needs is a ho-hum season after returning from the brink of cancellation.

What are your thoughts on this potential storyline between Katie and Emily? Do you think there’s any possibility that it will be worthwhile?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus at Bravo.