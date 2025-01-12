Tamra Judge reignites feud with Jennifer Pedranti as RHOC newbie claps back

Tamra Judge seemingly made peace with her castmates at The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, but that didn’t last very long.

New Year, same old Tamra as Jennifer “Jenn” Pedranti just learned after recently being trashed by the blond beauty.

Jenn clapped back at Tamra for a comment she made on a recent episode of the Two Ts in a Pod with her co-host Teddi Mellencamp.

Jenn’s fiance, Ryan Boyajian, also bashed Tamra for criticizing the 47-year-old over what was meant to be a kind gesture.

It started because Jenn messaged Teddi after news broke that the RHOBH alum had filed for divorce from Edwin Arroyave.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Tamra had a lot to say about that, claiming Jenn’s move was “very calculated.”

Tamra Judge says her RHOC castmate Jennifer Pedranti is ‘very calculated’

Tamra and Teddi discussed Jenn on an episode of their podcast, and the RHOC star shared how she really felt about her castmate.

“I told you that Jenn Pedranti DMd me and I wrote her back,” shared Teddi.

“Oh, of course she does,” Tamra chimed in. “Wasn’t it just a month ago she was going off on you and Erika?”

Jenn got criticism from Erika and Teddi in September 2024 for referring to Tamra as trash.

However, she didn’t go off on the duo; she responded in the comment section of their post and doubled down on her initial comment about Tamra.

That’s where it ended, so Jenn had no issues reaching out to Teddi regarding her divorce.

The former Beverly Hills Housewife didn’t see anything wrong with the gesture, but Tamra did, calling it “very calculated.”

Jennifer claps back at Tamra

Jenn quickly responded to Tamra, putting her on blast, and shared a screenshot of her message to Teddi.

“So here are my ‘VERY CALCULATED’ DMs,” noted Jenn in her Instagram caption. “My message to another woman going through a hard time isn’t ‘calculated.’ It’s called being a HUMAN ❤️.”

The RHOC star’s DM to Teddi read, “I just wanted to send you a message. Divorce is so hard; I hope you and the kids are doing ok. Sending good thoughts your way.”

Teddi responded, “Thank you. My heart is broken. I feel very scared and lost and all things aside, I appreciate you reaching out.”

Jenn also got support from her fiance, Ryan, in the comment section of her post as she blasted Tamra for being, well, Tamra!

“Wait—this ‘very calculated’ comment was said about you just 3 days ago???? I thought the last time we all heard, she was working on herself 🤔,” exclaimed Ryan.

Pic credit: @jennifer.pedranti/Instagram

“Babe. I’m proud of you. Kindness and Love (oh ya, and authenticity) ALWAYS shine brightest,” he added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.