RHOC fans warn Bravo not to put ‘one camera’ near Alexis Bellino and John Janssen’s wedding

With the news of Alexis Bellino and John Janssen’s engagement spreading across the internet, fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County are sharing their thoughts on the news.

If you’ve been watching the show this season, you know that Alexis is back after years away. Instead of a compelling storyline, she chants that “Johnny J” is a great man to anyone who listens.

It’s been quite the fall from grace for someone with a passionate fan base who begged for her return for years.

Of course, Alexis has also been criticized for going low in John’s feud with ex-girlfriend Shannon Beador.

Instead of letting John and Shannon reach some form of resolution, Alexis seems more concerned with making everyone think badly of Shannon, which is impossible now.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In any case, it seems that Alexis is here to stay, so fans are concerned that the wedding could be shown on the small screen.

If anything, that would be low of producers because they’ve already terrorized Shannon enough by bringing Alexis back.

Fans are not interested in the wedding. Pic credit: @people/Instagram

“Bravo, don’t you dare think about putting one camera near that wedding,” a fan shared in the comments section of a People story announcing the engagement.

Could Bravo air the wedding?

In the past, Bravo had a thing for showing weddings for the cast members, but Alexis isn’t even a full-time cast member at this point.

To even be in contention to show her big day to the masses, she would have to reclaim her orange, which is impossible with the current feedback to her return.

This fan wants the network to read the room. Pic credit: @people/Instagram

Another critic urged Bravo to “Read the room.”

“Every single comment on this thread is negative. We did not ask for and do not want these bottom feeders on our TVs.”

“Team Shannon.”

Alexis and John could become Bravo fixtures

Bravo rarely follows what the fans want, and the continued chatter about Alexis and John will probably compel the network to keep the two around, perhaps in a bigger capacity.

Another fan threw shade at the couple over John’s ongoing legal battle with Shannon.

This fan makes light of the lawsuit. Pic credit: @people/Instagram

“You guys going to sue Shannon to pay for the wedding or…?”

It’s a valid point and one we’re sure wouldn’t sit well with Shannon because she’s been so focused on moving on from this drama.

Another viewer wondered why Alexis shut off her “personal comments” on her own engagement post.

Why did Alexis shut off the comments? Pic credit: @people/Instagram

Alexis and John are set to take center stage in the back half of RHOC Season 18 as they both attend a party together, which sends Shannon into a tailspin.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.