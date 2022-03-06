RHOC: Braunwyn Windham-Burke shares scar from Melanoma, says ’embrace the scars’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke reveals Melanoma scar. Pic credit: Bravo

Braunwyn Windham-Burke shared her health scare with her followers.

The former The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed a scar on the right side of her body between her neck and chest.

She opened up about Melanoma and warned her fans and followers about getting checked out.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke shares Melanoma scare

On Instagram, Braunwyn Windham-Burke showed off her scar and shared what happened.

She wrote, “My cousin died when he was 36 of melanoma. F*ck cancer, and get yourself checked, PLEASE. All of this from one little ‘mole’. @melanoma 💕🌈 do yourself and your family a favor and book your appointment today. Embrace the scars that might come with it, but embrace the importance of your health and life as well 💕🌈”

Several Housewives stopped by in the comments to check on Braunwyn and send her well wishes.

Margaret Josephs from The Real Housewives of New Jersey wrote, “Sending you all the love for a speedy and easy recovery🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️👧🏼”

Meghan King chimed in, saying, “Omggg B! Are u ok now? Was it melanoma?”

And Tamra Judge popped up, writing, “I had no idea it was that large … I hope they got it all … No more sun ☀️”

Pic credit: @braunwynwindhamburke/Instagram

Braunwyn Windham-Burke fired from RHOC

After a tough Season 15 for Braunwyn Windham-Burke, she was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County. She had a tough time navigating the season while being newly sober and seeing a lack of support from some of her co-stars.

Her sobriety, coupled with her announcement that she was a lesbian, made it very tricky for her to be herself. She was doing okay, but the reunion made things even more complicated when it was revealed she offered Shannon Beador’s daughter something inappropriate.

As a result, she wasn’t asked back for Season 16. Braunwyn Windham-Burke has been busy living her best life. She has shared photos from traveling and spending a lot of time with her kids and family. She is still married and will continue to stay that way.

It seems that Braunwyn Windham-Burke still has friends across the franchises. Margaret Josephs sent her love above, and two former RHOC stars also showed up for her in the comments. It looks like Tamra and Braunwyn are still in contact, which is interesting.

We wish Braunwyn Windham-Burke all the best in her recovery.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.