RHOC: Meghan King shares ‘thirst trap’ in white bikini

Meghan King has had a rough couple of months, but that hasn’t stopped her from keeping in shape.

The former Real Housewives of Orange Couty star is bikini-ready, and she proved just that with the “thirst trap” she shared over the weekend.

The mom-of-three showed off her long legs and toned body in a white bikini while posing in a hotel room in front of a full-length mirror.

Meghan King gets support from RHOC costars

While sharing her “thirst trap” on social media, Meghan King received some support from two of The Real Housewives of Orange County stars she starred alongside while filming the Bravo show.

Meghan wrote, “Thirst trap 💦”

Tamra Judge popped up to show support using three fire emojis, while Kelly Dodd added “Wowzeers” along with three fire emojis.

The rest of the comment section was filled with fans and followers gushing over how hot Meghan looked, even talking about her long legs.

Meghan King’s love life

It’s been a tough couple of years for Meghan King regarding relationships and marriage.

The Real Housewives of Orage County viewers met Meghan while married Jim Edmonds. The two welcomed three children together while being a part of the Bravo show. Their marriage wasn’t perfect, and she often complained about him during confessionals or to her girlfriends.

After leaving RHOC, Meghan and Jim split for good, and she moved back to St Louis. From there, she dated on and off but nothing too big until recently.

Meghan debuted Cuffe Owens on her Instagram, revealing the two were a couple. He is Joe Biden’s nephew, so when she announced they would be tying the knot, it was a no-brainer that the president and his wife would be in attendance.

However, that marriage didn’t last long. Meghan King and Cuffe Owens split after two months of marriage. She regrets moving too fast but has moved on rather quickly now.

Raising three kids and co-parenting with Jim Edmonds isn’t easy. Meghan has talked about it in the press, and viewers who watched their interactions on RHOC know what it looked like while filming.

Even though Meghan King left RHOC when she was pregnant with her twins, she attempted to return to the Bravo series. She applied and went through the process but was declined. She opened up to Tamra Judge about it while co-hosting her podcast while Teddi Mellencamp was away.

For now, Meghan King is posting thirst traps on social media while getting support from her friends.

