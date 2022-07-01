RHOC alum Kelly Dodd says Diana Jenkins’ constant money talks is a ‘sign of insecurity’

Kelly Dodd believes Diana Jenkins is insecure about her money. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is never one to mince her words– her latest revelation involves The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Diana Jenkins, money, and insecurity.

Kelly noted that Diana, a first-season castmate on RHOBH, often discusses money because of insecurity about how she got her money. Diana, a refugee from Bosnia, fled the country and ended up marrying British banker Roger Jenkins in 1999. She inevitably divorced the banker but earned a nine-figure divorce settlement.

Diana often talks about material possessions on the show, and in an open letter to co-star Garcelle Beauvais shared yesterday, she also referenced money multiple times.

According to Kelly, Diana talks about money because she is uncomfortable in her skin.

Kelly Dodd and her husband, Fox News commentator Rick Leventhal, did a recap on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on her YouTube page. Kelly voiced complaints about Diana’s lip-licking and money talk. She also said the philanthropist was annoying.

Kelly offered a theory about why new castmate Diana Jenkins seemingly always talks about money.

She explained, “I think she’s uncomfortable in her skin. She didn’t make that money herself. And when you don’t make that money yourself and you’re given all that money,” Kelly compared Diana to her wealthy friends who do not discuss finances.

Kelly suggested Diana was unable to have fun because of her money fixation. She continued, “She can never have a good time because she’s always comparing and contrasting money, and that’s annoying. And that really is a sign of insecurity when you have to behave that way because most billionaires that have made it themselves or even trust fund babies I know– they do not act like that.”

Diana Jenkins pens an open letter to Garcelle Beauvais

Diana Jenkins wrote a letter to her co-star Garcelle after Garcelle called her uneducated. Perhaps to Kelly’s point, Diana’s letter did not reference education, but it did, however, mention money.

The letter read, in part, “Dear Garcelle, Next time you go on national television why don’t you educate viewers on how many times I went to Haiti. Your home country. Why don’t you tell them how many planes full of first aid and medical supplies I sent to Haiti. Why don’t you tell viewers how many millions of my dollars I have given to your country. A woman from Bosnia did that.”

Diana also listed the various charities she donated to over the years.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.