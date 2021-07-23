Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

RHOBH viewers think Erika Jayne is acting for the cameras after latest revelation about Tom Girardi


Erika Jayne RHOBH
RHOBH viewers are skeptical about Erika’s story Pic credit: Bravo

This season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has quickly evolved into the Erika Jayne show, but fans are growing increasingly skeptical about the truth of her experience, as she is currently telling it.

In the episode, Affairs and Accidents, Erika retells the story of Tom’s accident from Season 7, and this version is very, very different than what viewers learned back then.

Erika Jayne’s new version is conveniently edited to fit the new narrative

Erika spins a complicated tale about the incident in which, in this version, Tom not only drove his car off a cliff, but was also unconscious for 12 hours, broke two bones, and called her from the scene of the accident as he climbed his 78-year-old self out of a ravine.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Needless to say, some viewers aren’t buying it, and there is a lot of chatter about how poorly Erika is acting as the mistreated wife.

monsterscriticsreality

1,017 3,055

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, exclusives, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

As if we couldn't love him more, single-dad/Bachelorette final four, Michael A. took to his ...

View

Jul 23

2 0
Open
As if we couldn't love him more, single-dad/Bachelorette final four, Michael A. took to his Instagram recently to clarify a statement he made on The Bachelorette. 🌹⁠ ⁠ See his video where he shares his "quick but important" message at our #linkinbio. He is also sporting a fuller beard and mustache, which looks nice on him! ⁠ ⁠ We didn't need the clarification, Michael, but kudos to you for doing it. ❤️⁠ ⁠ (📸: michael_alliol4/Instagram)⁠ ------------------------⁠ #thebachelorette #katiethurston #bachelorettemonday #michaelallio #singledad #ittakesavillage #clarification #sweetmessage #masculinity #bachelorettefinalfour #bachelornation #bachelornation🌹 #thebacheloretteabc #hometowns #abc #pickhim #goodguy #niceguy #greatdad #inlaws #supportsystem #support

As if we couldn't love him more, single-dad/Bachelorette final four, Michael A. took to his Instagram recently to clarify a statement he made on The Bachelorette. 🌹⁠

See his video where he shares his "quick but important" message at our #linkinbio. He is also sporting a fuller beard and mustache, which looks nice on him! ⁠

We didn't need the clarification, Michael, but kudos to you for doing it. ❤️⁠

(📸: michael_alliol4/Instagram)⁠
------------------------⁠
#thebachelorette #katiethurston #bachelorettemonday #michaelallio #singledad #ittakesavillage #clarification #sweetmessage #masculinity #bachelorettefinalfour #bachelornation #bachelornation🌹 #thebacheloretteabc #hometowns #abc #pickhim #goodguy #niceguy #greatdad #inlaws #supportsystem #support ...

2 0

Last week, it was Erika’s mascara-streaked face that made the rounds on Twitter and beyond, but this week, it’s her complicated recounting of an incident that conveniently fits the new narrative of Tom’s mental incapacity and her devotion as a wife.

The meme machines act quickly to come for Erika this week

Twitter users aren’t apt to let anybody off the hook, so the meme-machines cranked up and Erika’s suspect story is the butt of the internet-ire this week. Here’s one user comparing Erika’s “storytelling” to former castmate, Eileen Davidson.

Other users are just plain incredulous about the validity of the “cliff” story, and the timeline and details are hard to believe at all.

Erika Jayne RHOBH
Erika’s cliff story is in question. Pic credit: @Lisa_G_ /Twitter

Some intrepid Tweeters invoked the classic Taylor Swift-questions meme to call the validity of her story into question.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers are trotting out all the classics to indict Erika’s story.

Although the execution of doubt concerning Erika’s recounting of Tom’s car accident differed, the basic sentiment was the same: “Yeah right, lady.” If anything is to be learned from the thousands of tweets reacting to Erika’s scenes this week, it’s that Erika is losing the faith of her viewership.

Erika RHOBH
Nope. Not today, Erika. Pic credit: @lovelylovelynx/Twitter
Erika Jayne RHBOH
No one is buying Erika’s story. Pic credit: @DanielJFowler/Twitter

Because these episodes were shot so many months ago, it’s hard to get a sense of how far Erika has come from the persona she performed back then. However, it’s the Erika/Tom saga that is fueling this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and what keeps #RHBOH trending every week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x