RHOBH viewers think Erika Jayne is acting for the cameras after latest revelation about Tom Girardi

This season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has quickly evolved into the Erika Jayne show, but fans are growing increasingly skeptical about the truth of her experience, as she is currently telling it.

In the episode, Affairs and Accidents, Erika retells the story of Tom’s accident from Season 7, and this version is very, very different than what viewers learned back then.

Erika Jayne’s new version is conveniently edited to fit the new narrative

Erika spins a complicated tale about the incident in which, in this version, Tom not only drove his car off a cliff, but was also unconscious for 12 hours, broke two bones, and called her from the scene of the accident as he climbed his 78-year-old self out of a ravine.

Needless to say, some viewers aren’t buying it, and there is a lot of chatter about how poorly Erika is acting as the mistreated wife.

Last week, it was Erika’s mascara-streaked face that made the rounds on Twitter and beyond, but this week, it’s her complicated recounting of an incident that conveniently fits the new narrative of Tom’s mental incapacity and her devotion as a wife.

The meme machines act quickly to come for Erika this week

Twitter users aren’t apt to let anybody off the hook, so the meme-machines cranked up and Erika’s suspect story is the butt of the internet-ire this week. Here’s one user comparing Erika’s “storytelling” to former castmate, Eileen Davidson.

Erika’s story telling was reminiscent of Eileens constant over acting back in the day! Maybe it’s something learned on set at #Y&R #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/k0yHd6ikjB — Cat (@coco_cat) July 23, 2021

Other users are just plain incredulous about the validity of the “cliff” story, and the timeline and details are hard to believe at all.

Some intrepid Tweeters invoked the classic Taylor Swift-questions meme to call the validity of her story into question.

Wait, wait, wait. Did Erika say Tom was thrown from the car and then she found him but then he called her 12 hours later after being thrown from the car but at the same time being found by Erika? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/lahz9lXHO5 — Hen 🥲 (@spacecxwbxy) July 23, 2021

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers are trotting out all the classics to indict Erika’s story.

The fans waiting to see what elaborate plan, lies and stories Erikas going to come up with each week #bravo #RHOBH #erikajayne #housewives pic.twitter.com/yKuDbPxErU — Mark (@MarkJCampbell) July 23, 2021

Although the execution of doubt concerning Erika’s recounting of Tom’s car accident differed, the basic sentiment was the same: “Yeah right, lady.” If anything is to be learned from the thousands of tweets reacting to Erika’s scenes this week, it’s that Erika is losing the faith of her viewership.

Because these episodes were shot so many months ago, it’s hard to get a sense of how far Erika has come from the persona she performed back then. However, it’s the Erika/Tom saga that is fueling this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and what keeps #RHBOH trending every week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.