RHOBH: The cousins are okay! Kathy Hilton’s kids party with Kyle and Kim Richards’ kids

Paris Hilton got pulled into The RHOBH drama. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePress Agency

Blood is thicker than water!

Kim Richards’ eldest daughter, Brooke Wiederhorn, is having her third baby and her cousins came together to shower her with love and support.

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ daughters didn’t let their mothers’ beef get in the way of celebrating their cousin and the new addition to the family.

Kyle explained multiple times on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that any time she had a falling out with one of her sisters, the kids got them to a truce.

Kathy even posed with her daughters at her niece’s baby shower.

Paris took to social media to announce the good news.

She wrote, “It’s a girl!! Excited to welcome the newest edition to the fam!”

That doesn’t mean that the cousins haven’t taken sides from time to time.

Kyle is feuding with her sister, Kathy, who joined the show as a “friend of” two seasons ago.

Kathy’s daughter, Paris Hilton, has taken to social media several times during the season to call out her aunt’s behavior.

Paris Hilton gets pulled into RHOBH drama

During the season, Paris made several subtle statements.

A few months ago, she commented on a social media picture of Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Minkoff, and Kathy. Paris said these ladies were her favorites, clearly excluding her aunt, Kyle.

After an episode featuring the cast trip in Aspen aired, Paris liked a tweet that said Kyle was a “crappy sister.” She also commented on a post where a fan called out Kyle’s attitude.

Paris said that her aunt’s behavior was “so unkind.”

During the episode, Kathy tried to present Casa del Sol, a Tequila brand she invested in. However, her sister started making fun of her and caught her off during her presentation.

Lisa Rinna used Paris Hilton’s trauma

This week, things took an ugly turn when Lisa Rinna reposted a tweet accusing Kathy of having her daughter kidnapped, and as a result, Paris suffered traumatic events.

The post said that Kathy was, therefore, the biggest bully in Hollywood.

RHOBH viewers thought Kyle needed to publicly speak out against Lisa, but she hasn’t yet.

One viewer wrote, “After Lisa Rinna’s post about Paris Hilton, the ball is in Kyle Richards’ court.”

Lisa is at the root of the sister’s feud this season. She reported that Kathy had a meltdown in Aspen and had horrible things to say about Kyle. She also alleged that Kathy threatened to end the OG and her family.

Tonight, during the final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, Kathy and Lisa will come face to face.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.