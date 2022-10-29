RHOBH: Teddi Mellencamp wants Bravo to bring her back along with these two alums

RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp has some ideas to make the show more fun, but fans shut her down. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePress Agency

When Teddi Mellencamp left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she said she would be honest and admitted that she was fired.

She is keeping that honesty and announced that she wants to be back on the show.

She was taking questions on social media, and a fan asked her, “If you had the power to shake up the RHOBH cast who would you choose?”

Teddi said she would choose herself. She thinks the show will be more fun if she came back. She also said that at BravoCon, she formed new relationships and thinks the dynamics will be different on RHOBH.

Who did she form these relationships with, might you ask? None other than Brandi Glanville.

Teddi wants Brandi back and she is also open to Denise Richards being part of the cast as well. However, she said that Denise would have to be transparent this time and not want to hide parts of her life.

She wrote, “Denise if she will stop with her Bravo Bravo f***ing Bravo and actually show up to work.”

RHOBH: Denise Richards asked this about BravoCon

Denise has been very present on social media and commented about the show many times.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently asked why she and Camille Grammer weren’t invited to BravoCon. She further asked if it was because the fans didn’t want her there.

Some fans replied that they would love to see Camille and Denise back on the show.

Fans also demanded that Denise be back on RHOBH after she had lunch with Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais.

Denise recently called out her former friend and co-star Lisa Rinna

In her last season on the show, Lisa had gone after Denise after Brandi alleged that the actress cheated on her husband with her.

Denise denied the rumors, but Lisa didn’t believe her and harassed her at every turn.

This season, Lisa has had the same behavior with Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards’ sister, as well as with Sutton Stracke. However, she said she was grieving the loss of her mother and acted out of character.

So, Denise took to social media to say that she sympathized with Lisa’s loss. However, the soap opera star had no excuse to act the way she did in previous seasons.

Denise also recently said that she would be open to coming back to the show but would never be friends with Lisa again.

RHOBH viewers don’t want Teddi Mellencamp back

While many RHOBH viewers are open to seeing Denise back on the show, they are not ready to extend the same grace to Teddi.

Some fans took to social media to express their opinion. They said they are tired of hearing about Teddi’s opinion. She co-hosts a podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s in a Pod, where they mainly talk about the Housewives franchises.

A fan wrote, “I am sick of Teddi. Why is she even discussed? They gave her chances. She just isn’t for BHs. Maybe another show.”

But, the fan was open to Brandi and Denise coming back, writing, “Brandi for sure. Denise, obviously!”

Other fans shared the same sentiment. Some thought that Brandi was better suited for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, but most comments were about wanting Denise back on the show, as well as Lisa Vanderpump, Camille, and Kim Richards.

And one fan said no to all of them. She wrote that Brandi was no longer a good fit for Housewives.

No one knows what Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will look like. Kathy said she won’t return if the bullies are still on the show, and fans are calling for Lisa to get fired.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus.