RHOBH: Teddi Mellencamp teases Season 11 cameo after being fired from the show last season

Teddi Mellencamp set to make cameo on RHOBH Season 11. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Teddi Mellencamp is making a return to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills despite her exit last season, but it’s not a permanent one!

The former Housewife will be making a cameo on the show at some point, but it’s not clear how soon into the season we will see her again. Fans might not be too happy to see Teddi again as they had been campaigning for her to leave RHOBH for the past few seasons, and last year they finally got their wish.

After Season 10, Teddi revealed that her contract was not renewed, and many viewers were happy to see her go. But you haven’t seen the last of the fitness enthusiast just yet because she is set to make an appearance this season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kyle Richards convinced Teddi to make an appearance

Despite not being a part of the cast anymore, the 39-year-old is still close friends with OG Kyle Richards.

Kyle was a recent guest on the Teddi Tea Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and the two friends had a long chat about all things Housewives.

During the podcast, talks turned to the current season and Kyle revealed that Teddi might be making a cameo very soon.

While answering fan questions, a listener asked if the blond beauty will make a guest appearance on Season 11 of the show. It seems Teddi was trying to keep it a secret but Kyle chimed in “Yes, well obivously, I mean I had to drag you but you did… and that took some convincing but whatever.’

“Lots of convincing but I was there,” said Teddi “I don’t know If I’m really allowed to say that.”

What does Teddi miss about being on RHOBH ?

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her bff Kyle also answered several fan questions during the podcast and one fan wanted to know what Teddi missed the most about being on the show.

“I would say what I miss the most is the camaraderie we had, I know you see the fighting but we had a lot of fun,” responded Teddi. “And behind the scenes are the things that you don’t actually see because they can’t use it all like we are laughing, it’s a blast.”

The Bravo alum continued, “And I also miss the crew, like they really feel like your family…they become like your best friends so… that’s the loss that I feel…I don’t miss about the show the anxiety that I would have the day after an argument or the day after the show would air.”

Are you excited to catch a glimpse of Teddi on the show this season?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.