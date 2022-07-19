RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais has a new home brand collection

Garcelle Beauvais has a new home line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Garcelle Beauvais is an actress, television personality, author, and former model. Now, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can add one more title to her list, business owner.

Earlier this week, Garcelle took to Instagram to announce her new home brand collection to her 1.1M followers. She hashtagged her post #GarcelleatHome, the name of her brand. The designs are very lively and very Caribbean-like.



In one picture, we can see her lying on a bedcover with beautiful light blue and pastel green-colored palms.

As a fellow Haitian, I can tell you that the palm is one of our country’s symbols, and a palm tree is featured on the front of our passport.

The pieces are very versatile. Some of the placemats can even be seen hanging on walls in some pictures. In another photo, she is putting a mat down in front of her door that reads “Bienvenue” which is French for “Welcome.”



I went on the HSN website, using the hashtag #GarcelleatHome to find the collection. The pieces are nice and colorful, they made me want to go to the beach or host a lunch party. The articles are nicely priced. The People article did mention that “prices range from $20- $130.”

News of Garcelle’s “dream come true” home collection was first shared exclusively with People. When announcing her new collection, Garcelle said, “I’m so grateful for this moment and the team that I have around me. It’s just been amazing to have the opportunity to build a brand like this. And it’s another extension of what I love to do: actor, talk show host, and now, interior designer. As a little girl in Haiti, I never could have dreamed this big!”

The indoor and outdoor home collection will be sold exclusively on HSN.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf9PxGKOoXj/?hl=en



The Haitian native says that the home decor brand is inspired by her home country. She wants people to have an escape while looking at the tropical vibes from her line. And she wants them to make the line their own in the way they display it.

She is already hinting at a second collaboration that should be ready by the time her beach house is done. We saw her show her new purchase to her sister on an episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Garcelle had said how proud she was that she could not only afford a second residence but knock it down and built her dream beach home.

Kyle Richards apologized to Garcelle Beauvais after RHOBH drama

While Garcelle Beauvais is busy promoting her new line on social media, she’s also been the center of a bit of controversy on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a confrontation between Erika Jayne and her son Jax.

Adding insult to injury, as the RHOBH ladies watched the shocking episode back, she noted that Kyle Richards laughed about the encounter, causing Garcelle to speak out.

It didn’t take long for Kyle to apologize for her part, making it clear that she thought Erika drunk was funny and that she didn’t think that cursing at a teenage boy was humorous at all.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.