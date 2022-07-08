Erika Jayne spotted in sweatpants for Target shopping after RHOBH drama with Garcelle Beauvais

Erika Jayne was spotted out with another woman during a Target shopping run. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Erika Jayne used to brag that it’s expensive to be her, but now, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is a Target shopper just like the rest of us — sort of.

The Painkllr singer was spotted picking up some groceries, and while she had some help getting her goods out of the store, Erika certainly didn’t get an assist from her glam team.

This latest Erika Jayne sighting comes hot on the heels of some big RHOBH drama involving Garcelle Beauvais’ son.

Erika Jayne keeps a low profile for Target shopping trip

On Thursday, RHOBH star Erika Jayne was spotted exiting a West Hollywood Target store, and she was so dressed down, she may have been able to do her shopping incognito if not for an eagle-eyed paparazzi.

Erika kept it very casual in a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants. Her blonde hair was pulled straight back into a ponytail, and she seemingly wore no makeup. The RHOBH star covered half her face with a large pair of black sunglasses.

Erika Jayne gets an assist with her shopping cart as she exits a California Target store. Pic credit: LALO/Backgrid

Erika Jayne was not alone for her Target shopping trip, as she was accompanied by an unidentified woman who pushed the shopping cart for her. Both women looked very comfortable in sweatpants, with Erika’s companion completing her look with a fitted grey tank and checkered slip-on shoes.

Erika Jayne stirs up more RHOBH drama

Just days before Erika Jayne was spotted picking up groceries, she sparked quite a bit of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills backlash over a scene that aired featuring Erika and Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax.

It all went down at a get together to celebrate Garcelle’s birthday when Erika, who had far too much to drink, told her RHOBH co-star’s son to “get the f**k out.” Naturally, Garcelle was irate and ended up packing her family up and leaving her own party.

Other RHOBH cast members, including Kyle Richards, came under fire for laughing about what happened, with Kyle going on more than one Instagram Stories crusade to explain her side.

While Erika didn’t mean to be nasty, she did admit that she was out of line. That hasn’t stopped RHOBH viewers from taking aim, both at Erika and Kyle, both of which many think are out of line for the way they acted and reacted.

