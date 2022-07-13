RHOBH: Kyle Richards and her husband apologized to Garcelle Beauvais admited ‘we screwed up’

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have apologized to Garcelle Beauvais. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky are in hot water for their behavior in the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

However, Kyle recently revealed that she and Mauricio have both apologized to Garcelle for their reaction to Erika Jayne cursing at her 14-year-old son, Jax.

The shocking scene played out at Garcelle’s 55th birthday party. Kyle was absent for the exchange but was later told about it.

While people were outraged when Erika told Jax to “get the f**k out,” Kyle and her husband found it amusing as they spoke about the incident with Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK.

The backlash that followed wasn’t great for Kyle or Mauricio, but the OG recently admitted that they have long since apologized to Garcelle.

Kyle Richards says she ‘immediately’ apologized to Garcelle Beauvais

Kyle Richards has twice attempted to explain her behavior after getting tons of backlash. However, her latest revelation might sit a little better with outraged Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers.

During an Amazon live stream, she was asked about her behavior and admitted, “I feel terrible about that scene, that’s why I don’t wanna watch the show right now.”

“I never, ever, ever should have commented on something that I didn’t even see,” she continued. “You’d think after 12 years, I would know better, but we screwed up, I did. I messed up.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kyle also noted, “My husband and I both, of course, apologized to Garcelle.” However, the mom-of-four said she didn’t share that during her explanation on Instagram because she felt the apology was “personal…for Garcelle not for everyone else.”

“I’m saying it now because a lot of people don’t think I apologized to her but my husband and I did immediately,” she noted.

RHOBH viewers want Kyle Richards fired

During the live stream, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued to explain how she felt after watching back the scene from last week.

“I felt terrible. After 12 years, you know, these things happen sometimes…” said Kyle. “Sorry if I disappointed anybody in that moment.”

This is not Kyle’s first or second attempt at an explanation after viewers called for her to be fired over the distasteful scene between her, Mauricio, Dorit, and PK.

During her first explanation, Kyle wrote in an Instagram comment, “I was laughing about a friend’s drunken, ridiculous behavior. NOT about disrespecting someone’s child,”

“I think you know me better than that by now. I wasn’t even there to see this and only heard about Erika and what she had said later” she added.

In another attempt at an explanation, she wrote, “I hope you know me well enough by now to know I certainly do not condone speaking to children like that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.