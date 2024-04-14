RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff reveals scary intruder incident while she was out of town

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff spoke out about an incident at home when she and her husband, Rob Minkoff, and their children were out of the country.

Crystal and her family were in Japan on spring break a few weeks ago. They weren’t present when intruders broke into their home after she shared that she wasn’t home, but her housesitting friends were there.

Four intruders entered the Minkoff home and came face-to-face with the friends staying there while Crystal and Rob were out of town.

The RHOBH star opened up about the incident and the aftermath while appearing on Jeff Lewis Live.

Changes are being made to ensure another incident like that doesn’t happen again, but Crystal wasn’t interested in divulging all the details.

This wasn’t captured while the cameras were up, but should they begin filming soon, it will likely be addressed — especially after Dorit Kemsley caught so much suspicion when she experienced her own home intruder incident.

Crystal Kung Minkoff recounts incident

While speaking to Jeff Lewis, Crystal Kung Minkoff recounted the incident in Beverly Hills while she and her family were out of the country.

She said, “They got into the house and were face-to-face with my friend, and they ran away. It was my girlfriend, so she was very shaken. She FaceTimed me, and I think was very freaked out. I just felt so bad. It just reminded me that we need to step it up even more.”

Crystal also mentioned they up their security when they hear of incidents happening in their community or friends, but they need to do more than they have done in the past.

In the coming weeks, more security measures will be implemented at the Minkoff home. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed that the intruders gained access by climbing the gate.

Annemarie Wiley targeted Crystal Kung Minkoff after firing

The last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw Annemarie Wiley as the newbie. She was another one and done in the franchise, but she didn’t take the news she wouldn’t be asked back well.

Annemarie and her husband, Marcus Wiley, came out swinging — specifically targeting Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais with their comments.

While the new season of RHOBH has yet to pick up, it’s expected that everyone except Annemarie will return for another go-round.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.