Dorit Kemsley denies leaking Kyle Richards text, sets record straight on their feud and RHOBH future

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsely has cleared the air on some hot topics as Season 13 comes to a close.

Part 3 of the RHOBH Season 13 reunion will bring the crazy drama-filled season to an end, but Dorit has even more to say, especially in light of some recent rumors.

Dorit has been in the hot seat thanks to the reunion after butting heads with Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais.

However, the state of her friendship with pal Kyle Richards after a private text message was leaked really has The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans buzzing.

Dorit has come out with guns, blazing to defend herself and deny leaking Kyle’s message, and she shared where they stand today.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Bravo personality also hinted at a RHOBH Season 14 amid a fallout with several of her cast members.

Dorit Kemsley denies leaking Kyle Richards’ private text on RHOBH reunion

The other day, Dorit stopped by The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast to chat with hosts Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick.

No topic was off limits for Dorit, including her denying that she leaked Kyle’s message.

“Obviously, I didn’t leak it to the press. And I can say that here and now I did not,” Dorit expressed, later adding, “Someone leaked the text message. It was not me. I can tell you that right here.”

Host Michael wanted to know if Dorit knew who actually leaked the text. In true Dorit fashion, she played coy and didn’t give a name, which isn’t surprising. She did insinuate that it was likely a behind-the-scenes person for the production company or Bravo.

“I don’t know who did, but I have an idea,” she spilled. “It’s not a single person. I would say it’s. It’s either, listen. It’s gonna be the powers that be because they’re the ones that had the text message.”

The infamous text message wasn’t the only thing Dorit dished during her time on the podcast. She also weighed in on her strained friendship with Kyle and hinted at her future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Dorit Kemsley dishes Kyle Richards feud and RHOBH future

It was easy for RHOBH viewers to see that things were strained between Kyle and Dorit during Season 13 of the show.

Dorit addressed that on the podcast, saying she thought she and Kyle had a good friendship. However, Kyle saying Dorit “exaggerated” their friendship hurt Dorit, making her feel like she valued the friendship more than Kyle.

Then Dorit admitted she and Kyle hadn’t seen each other between filming the Season 12 reunion and when Season 13 began to film.

There was a distance between them amid Kyle’s lifestyle change, aka no longer drinking and hanging with Morgan Wade. Dorit didn’t want to push Kyle too much during these changes because it’s not her style.

When the season began filming, though, Dorit asked certain things on camera because the show requires them to share their lives. This is where Kyle has accused Dorit of not being a good friend and only caring about her when cameras are around.

Dorit denied this too and admitted that off-camera, and after filming wrapped, she messaged Kyle many times to check in on her but got no reply. All of the things that Kyle has said in the media and Dorit, too, have impacted their friendship.

RHOBH fans may want a resolution at the reunion, but Dorit clarified that’s not happening. Things are far from resolved between the former pals, according to Dorit, and we know Kyle agrees.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle needs time and space from Dorit following the leaked messages and reunion show.

Their friendship may be in shambles now, but Dorit hopes they will repair it someday, maybe on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Dorit basically confirmed she wants to return and shared her hopes for the next season.

“Well, I can tell you what I hope for next season,” Dorit stated. “I hope that Kyle and I can sit down with and without cameras. This is what I would hope and wish for, Kyle and I. I would like for Kyle and I to sit down but have a genuine, honest open conversation.”

Dorit Kemsely also explained her issues with Crystal Kung Minkoff’ and if the latter comes back, something Dorit alluded to that might not be happening, then they will have it address more of their issues.

Wow, that’s a lot from Dorit! Do you believe she had nothing to do with the leaked text messages?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.